Mulberry, FL

Man dies in Mulberry motorcycle crash; intersection back open

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago
(Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person has died after crashing their motorcycle at an intersection in Mulberry on Wednesday morning.

At about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to a motorcycle crash in the area of Nicholas Road and Anderson Road.

They said a man died, but did not release his name. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The intersection was closed for a few hours and reopened around 4 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates and download the free News Channel 8 app to receive breaking news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

