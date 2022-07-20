Man dies in Mulberry motorcycle crash; intersection back open

(Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person has died after crashing their motorcycle at an intersection in Mulberry on Wednesday morning.

At about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to a motorcycle crash in the area of Nicholas Road and Anderson Road.

They said a man died, but did not release his name. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The intersection was closed for a few hours and reopened around 4 a.m.

