Japan's Self-Regulatory Project in Peril as Financial Regulator Reprimands Crypto Advocacy Group: Report
By Sandali Handagama
4 days ago
Japan's "self-regulation experiment" for its digital asset sector is unraveling as disagreements between financial regulators and the industry advocacy body deepen, according to a Financial Times report. The newspaper conducted "extensive interviews" with industry executives, lawyers and financial regulators who "sounded the alarm over a spiraling regulatory crisis in...
Crypto lender Nexo has positioned itself in recent months as a potential acquirer of ailing crypto firms. But data posted on the website of an accounting firm contracted by Nexo to provide regular attestations on customer balances shows that the lender may have suffered from withdrawals similar to those that led to troubles at rivals.
Core Scientific (CORZ), the largest bitcoin (BTC) miner by hashrate, or total computing power, has signed an agreement with investment bank B. Riley to issue up to $100 million of shares to the bank over two years to enhance liquidity. Core Scientific has the right but no obligation to issue...
The bear market that’s hitting all corners of the digital assets industry isn't over yet and could see some more pain over the next few quarters, according to crypto-focused bank Silvergate Capital (SI). The crypto sector may still experience a few areas of pain for some exchanges and crypto...
Mercado Bitcoin will start operating in Mexico in the second half of the year via an acquisition, CEO Reinaldo Rabelo told Reuters. Other than saying the purchase will not necessarily be another crypto exchange, Rabelo declined to give more details, saying Mercado is awaiting regulatory approval for the deal. Mercado...
Prices: Bitcoin trades sideways to hold above $23K; altcoins surge. Insights: Tesla's jettisoning of $936 million in BTC suggests it does not really believe in the asset. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
The liquidation trust for cryptocurrency lender Cred sued Uphold Friday, alleging that the crypto exchange masterminded the product that ultimately caused Cred to seek bankruptcy protection in 2020. That product, CredEarn, offered retail investors high yields until the investments Cred made with depositor money soured. Sound familiar?. Although not as...
The Bank of Central African States is being pushed to introduce a common digital currency that can be used across its six member states, according to a Bloomberg report. The bank's board sent an email to the bank in which it detailed how the use of a common digital currency would modernize payment structures and promote regional financial inclusion.
The bear market has brought a mass of unrest within the crypto sector. Certainly, with the crypto sagas progressing amid endless news about mismanagement of finances, token manipulation, bankruptcy, debt and lawsuits, the bitcoin-crypto attackers are all encompassing. However, if you are in the crypto industry, especially if you are a financial adviser, this is a time of opportunity.
This crypto fallout didn’t just randomly happen. The vulnerabilities in crypto protocols for users and the protocols themselves have presented many threats. Where do we go from here? Is there a balance between security/regulation and a decentralized approach?. On today’s episode of “Money Reimagined,” to dive deeper into this...
Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad of the crypto exchange explained the reasons behind the petition in a blog post Thursday, saying that without effective regulation the U.S. will fall behind in digital asset innovation. “When it comes to crypto securities there is a significant, foundational hurdle that has prevented that...
Tesla (TSLA) opting to sell 75% of its bitcoin (BTC) holdings is unlikely to have a significant impact on whether other firms will be adding crypto to their corporate treasuries. For starters, CEO Elon Musk has not entirely abandoned Tesla’s bitcoin position, and said during the company conference call he...
Trades involving the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), Terra’s luna (LUNA) and terraUSD (UST) tokens eventually led to the blowup of beleaguered crypto fund Three Arrows Capital, its founders told Bloomberg. The fund's founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu had previously confirmed they took on some $200 million in losses...
Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) is looking to stop the use of credit cards for crypto purchases, according to local media reports. The FSC told Forkast News on Friday that it had issued a letter to the local banking association in early July, which asked credit card agencies to stop bringing on crypto platforms as merchants.
NFX, a venture capital firm with over $1 billion in total capital commitments, has added $62.61 million to its second fund for follow-on investments. They include crypto portfolio companies such as fiat on-ramp startup Ramp, code collaboration network Radicle and minimalist blockchain Celestia. NFX's Fund II launched in 2019 with...
The Commons Foundation has signed a 100-megawatt, 10-year power purchasing agreement with Paraguay's grid operator, buying energy that it plans to use for crypto mining. The South American country's grid runs almost entirely on hydroelectric power, with a price of around 5 cents per kilowatt hour thanks to dams built on some of the world's biggest rivers. Most of the electricity from the Itaipu dam, the world's largest in terms of average annual energy production, is exported to Brazil under a treaty that is set to expire in 2023.
Crypto trading platform FTX is planning to offer early liquidity to customers of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital. The joint proposal comes two weeks after Voyager filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Alameda Ventures, a company controlled by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, had previously given a loan of $200 million in cash/USDC and 15,000 bitcoins to Voyager.
Major cryptocurrencies gained on Friday with ether (ETH) breaking the $1,600 level amid a run-up in broader equity markets in Asia and Europe. Asia Dow ended the day 0.37% higher, with gains of over 0.4% in Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Singapore. In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 0.28%, and the Stoxx 600 jumped 0.4%. U.S. stock futures, however, slipped as investors await the next batch of second-quarter earnings reports. S&P 500 traded 0.26% lower, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.42% ahead of the opening bell in New York.
In earnings disclosures Thursday, Tesla (TSLA) announced it had sold 75% of the bitcoin (BTC) held on its balance sheet. The company appears to have made a small profit on the BTC, which it first announced purchasing in early 2021. Tesla’s initial purchase of $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin was...
Synthetix’s SNX token rose over 14% in the past 24 hours as developers said the protocol’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) had renewed a deal with liquidity provider Jump Crypto. DAOs are entities that have no central leadership, and are owned and governed by their members. Their decisions are...
