Milwaukee, WI

13th and Granada stabbing investigation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

MILWAUKEE - A stabbing investigation is underway in Milwaukee on...

www.fox6now.com

dailybadgerbulletin.com

4 injured in separate incidents

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee police are investigating four separate incidents that left four people injured in Milwaukee Friday night, July 22. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is in critical condition after being shot around 8:15 pm near 22nd and Wright. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings wound 3

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, July 23 responded to at least three separate shootings. It continued a violent 24-hour stretch across the city after four other people were wounded Friday night. Two men were also killed early Friday morning. Unknown location. Just before 6:30 a.m., a 39-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

38th and Good Hope murder; Milwaukee men sentenced in 2018 crime

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have been sentenced to a combined 55 years in prison for a 2018 murder on the city's north side. Niyoktron Martin, 25, pleaded guilty to his murder charge in August 2019. He was later sentenced to 25 years in prison while already serving time for another shooting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Man in Milwaukee charged for killing two people last weekend

A man in Milwaukee has been charged in connection to 2 homicides that happened last weekend just 30 minutes apart from each other. 61-year-old Allen Grant is facing a total 6 charges including 2 counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the July 8 incidents. The first shooting occurred around 9 p.m. near 65th and Carmen. Police say a 50-year-old man was shot and killed following an argument. Almost 30 minutes later Grant shot and killed a 66-year-old woman near 44th and Meinecke, according to the criminal complaint.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls liquor theft; suspect sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect accused of taking over $1,100 worth of liquor from the M & P Petroleum service station located at N48W14738 Lisbon Road on Saturday, July 23. The suspect is described as a Black male who...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stolen vehicle crash on Milwaukee's north side: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for two people after a stolen vehicle crashed near 23rd and Capitol on Friday night, July 22. Around 11:30 p.m., police said the stolen vehicle hit two unoccupied parked vehicles. The driver and a passenger ran off. Three other passengers in the stolen vehicle...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Shootings in Waukegan Kill One, Injure Four

(Waukegan, IL) Another homicide has been reported in Waukegan. Police say the incident took place on Wednesday night around 8 o’clock in the 24-hundred block of Greenwood Avenue. Officials say two gunshot victims were found at the scene, with one, identified as 30-year-old Bruno Martinez-Garcia of Waukegan, being pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The other victim, a male in his 20’s, was said to suffer severe injuries. Officials believe the two males were sitting in a vehicle, when another vehicle approached…someone inside the approaching car shot the victims, and fled. There have been no arrests announced.
WAUKEGAN, IL
#Granada#Police#Violent Crime
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating double fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two men are dead early Friday morning after a double shooting incident on the city's north side. According to police, two men were shot and critically injured near W. Fond Du Lac Ave. and W. Congress St. around 12:45 a.m. The victims were a 37-year-old Wauwatosa...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After fire, West Allis mobile home to be demolished

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a fire, a family returned to a West Allis home Saturday, July 23 to salvage what they could before it's demolished. "Got a bunch of guys together and sledgehammers, and they’re having a great time," said Kristen Bussey. "We have to get this trailer demoed and out."
WEST ALLIS, WI
TMJ4 News

Brady Street shooting among non-fatal incidents Friday night

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating four shootings that happened Friday night, including on one Brady Street. None of the incidents resulted in deaths, but one man is in critical condition according to MPD. The first incident happened near 22nd and Wright around 8:15 p.m. A 29-year-old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman shot, killed near 17th and Wright: police

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 2:45 p.m. Thursday near 17th and Wright on the city's north side. A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and succumbed to her injuries at the scene. She was identified as Danyesha Velez. The medical examiner says her autopsy will...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Greater Milwaukee Today

Body of missing man found in Lac La Belle

Authorities announced Saturday that they found the body of the 32-year-old man who went missing while swimming in Lac La Belle on Thursday evening. According to the Town of Oconomowoc Police, the victim was located at about 10:30 a.m. this morning in approximately 32 feet of water west of Blackhawk Drive. At that time, the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
TMJ4 News

Man charged for killing the mother of his kids in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police arrested a suspect they say is connected to the deadly shooting of a 24-year-old woman in West Allis on Monday. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Ninoshka M. Maestre Lozada. Court records identify the suspect as 25-year-old Wilson...
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

81-year-old man drowns in Geneva Lake

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say an 81-year-old man drowned in Geneva Lake around 1:00 p.m. today, on July 22. He was paddle boarding, lost his balance and fell in. Police say he was not wearing a life jacket. Police have not released the name of the person.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine drug bust, woman sentenced to year in prison

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine woman has been sentenced to a year in prison after a 2021 drug bust. Prosecutors charged 35-year-old Alexis DeGroot multiple counts – and said her son's drug selling was the initial subject of the investigation. A criminal complaint states the Racine County Metro Drug...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police chase, crash

Two West Allis police officers were injured in a pursuit and crash overnight. It started near 60th and National and ended near 43rd and Manitoba.
WEST ALLIS, WI

