Park in progress: Tom Lee Park renovations halfway complete

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Renovations have been underway for over a year at Tom Lee Park, and FOX13 got a firsthand look at how the updated space is taking shape.

Memphis River Parks closed the park a little more than a year ago for the renovation project.

Construction crews have been busy bringing a new face to the Memphis riverfront.

The renovations, which have a price tag of $61 million, don’t have a specific date to be completed.

The plan is to have the park ready and available to the public for Memphis in May 2023.

“We think it’s going to be one of the best parks in the country,” said Greg Abbott, with Memphis River Parks.

The updated space will include more trees, more lighting, and more opportunities for exercise and sports.

Tom Lee Park will also have a first-class play area for kids.

“(The park) is going to support all the other momentum we have,” Abbott said.

It may also have room for the Beale Street Music Festival and World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

“So it’s a lot of accommodations built in specifically for the festival that they asked for,” Abbott said. “We think surely it will work for them.”

The project is halfway completed.

Project manager Garrett Uithoven told said crews will continue working to get the job done.

“We have been working since the beginning of last year with that as our goal and that’s still the plan on our schedule to press forward,” he said. “We have multiple crews working six to seven days a week sometimes.”

Uithoven said rain makes it hard to work the next day in wet conditions.

“When it’s hot and dusty we are out here working sun up to sun down,” he said.

