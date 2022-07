ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing 19-year-old woman from Mooresville. Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton was last seen at her home on Wednesday, July 20 around 9:30 p.m. She was discovered to be missing around 6 a.m. the next day, when she was supposed to be leaving for work.

