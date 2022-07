CLEVELAND — Temps are soaring into the 90s for your weekend plans. Humidity will be high as well so plan on extra steaminess, too. That also means more storms Saturday and Sunday... Potentially a few strong storms on Saturday with a higher threat for strong to severe storms Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Storms could contain a few damaging wind gusts and heavy rain so stay weather aware and keep checking in with the Power of 5 Weather Team.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO