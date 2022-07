GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — It's been two weeks since an Armstrong County woman allegedly took the dog she was supposed to be pet sitting. Since then, the dog's owner in Westmoreland County has held out hope for the animal's safe return. But on Wednesday, Noni, a black German Sheppard, was found dead along railroad tracks in Braddock.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO