Peter Martin Cheaney, 79 joined the Heavenly choir July 12, 2022. He was born February 6, 1943 in New York, New York to J.H. Cheaney and Margie Mulvilhill Cheaney. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife and soul mate of 56 years,...

ARANSAS PASS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO