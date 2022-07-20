Law enforcement agencies located and destroyed 400 marijuana plants in Howard County

Officials with the North Howard Rural Water Association have contacted state officials to ask for some of the 1.6 billion dollars in state surplus funds to aid struggling rural water associations. Jerry Mounts, a Director of the North Howard water group, says he has submitted emails to Governor Asa Hutchinson, as well as the area’s state house and senate members, seeking the financial help. Mounts says the north Howard group has been unable to meet debt obligations with the U.S.D.A. during the past three months. The group is looking at all options, but Mounts explained to state officials that it appears the Howard County group may be looking at a huge rate increase to keep the system viable. He also noted water customers on the North Howard Water System are already paying in the top five percent of all customers in the state. Any additional increase would put burdens on residential and poultry farm customers. He also noted that wells aren’t an option.

HOWARD COUNTY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO