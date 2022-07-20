ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, AR

Law enforcement agencies located and destroyed 400 marijuana plants in Howard County

southwestarkansasradio.com
 4 days ago

Several law enforcement agencies have been in northern Howard County this week working on a marijuana eradication effort....

southwestarkansasradio.com

southwestarkansasradio.com

Two people sentenced in Howard County Circuit Court

A Conway County man has been sentenced on Theft By Receiving charges this week in Howard County Circuit Court. 39 year old Dennis Bates, Jr., of the Hattieville community, was given a six year prison sentence. Bates was charged in October 2021 for being in possession of a stolen pickup in Dierks. Police said the truck had been stolen in August.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana, Texas, police arrest woman on felony warrant

After multiple attempts to contact the suspect, 26-year-old Emily Basiliere, police turned to Facebook for help. The post kicked off a court of public opinion about Basiliere’s actions, leading to a lot of speculation and almost no viable information for law enforcement. Many people wanted more information about the...
TEXARKANA, TX
County
Howard County, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police investigate Saturday morning shooting

We’re investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment in the 1600 block of Allen Lane this morning about 2:15. Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Allen Lane and found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The officers provided first aid before he was transported to Wadley Hospital by ambulance.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTAL

Texarkana police investigate overnight shooting, 3 injured

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police are investigating an overnight shooting that they believe was an attempted robbery at an apartment complex. Officers on the scene found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Wadley Hospital by ambulance for treatment. Witnesses told police that...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

U.S. 67 wreck kills young driver

Jaydon Riley, 20, of TexARKana, died about 10 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 67 in Fulton (Hempstead County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Riley was driving a 2004 model Chevrolet south on U.S. 67 when the car left the roadway, struck a bridge and overturned.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man arrested in connection with Sunday shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — Texarkana police arrested a man on Thursday in connection with the shooting of a 36-year-old Hooks man on Sunday. Jasmine Briscoe was arrested late Thursday morning following a brief chase with police. He was booked into the Bi-State Jail and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and […]
TEXARKANA, TX
Person
Joey Davis
KETK / FOX51 News

3 teens arrested, accused of breaking into abandoned East Texas hotel

TEXARKANA, Texas (KEKT) – Three teenagers were arrested early Friday morning after Texarkana police said they broke into the abandoned McCartney Hotel. Officials said that after breaking in, the teenagers started throwing chairs, rocks and other debris out the eighth floor window. The objects hit several parked cars on the street, and reports said the cars were dented and windows were broken.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police arrests teens at abandoned hotel

The teenagers were throwing chairs, rocks, and other debris out of the eighth floor windows. As a result, several vehicles parked on the street below suffered broken windows and large dents. About 3:15 this morning, a railroad worker in the nearby train yard called 911 and said that he could...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana man kiled in single-vehicle wreck near Fulton

According to reports, Jaydon Riley, 20, was driving south along U.S. Highway 67 when his 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche left the highway, struck a bridge, and flipped over around 10 p.m. Arkansas State Police have a report pending on the crash, and it is unknown whether Riley died on scene or was pronounced dead at a later time.
TEXARKANA, TX
#Marijuana Plants#Plant#Law Enforcement Agencies#Private Citizen#Howard County Sheriff#Arkansas Game#Fish Commission#Arkansas State Police#Drug Task Force
southwestarkansasradio.com

Murfreesboro resident charged with residential burglary

A Murfreesboro resident has been arrested on residential burglary charges. 18 year old Asher Crail was arrested after police say they observed Crail to be in possession of property reported as stolen from a residence and vehicle on West 6th Street. After taking the report July 9th, Murfreesboro officer Chase Kersey said Crail was found to be in possession of some items reported as stolen from the break ins.
MURFREESBORO, AR
ktoy1047.com

Wake Village police respond to shooting on MacArthur Ave.

Upon their arrival, officers found a 28-year-old male on the front porch of a residence bleeding from a chest wound. Officers began providing first aid as other officers on scene located the suspected shooter and took him into custody. The injured party was transported from the scene by LifeNet EMS to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman from Texarkana police search arrested in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – After asking the public for help locating a woman with a felony warrant, it has since been released that she was arrested in Arkansas. Emily Basiliere, 26, was arrested on Thursday in Arkansas on a felony probation violation warrant. Texarkana Police said a hold has been placed on her for her […]
TEXARKANA, TX
southwestarkansasradio.com

North Howard Rural Water Association seeking help from state and federal officials

Officials with the North Howard Rural Water Association have contacted state officials to ask for some of the 1.6 billion dollars in state surplus funds to aid struggling rural water associations. Jerry Mounts, a Director of the North Howard water group, says he has submitted emails to Governor Asa Hutchinson, as well as the area’s state house and senate members, seeking the financial help. Mounts says the north Howard group has been unable to meet debt obligations with the U.S.D.A. during the past three months. The group is looking at all options, but Mounts explained to state officials that it appears the Howard County group may be looking at a huge rate increase to keep the system viable. He also noted water customers on the North Howard Water System are already paying in the top five percent of all customers in the state. Any additional increase would put burdens on residential and poultry farm customers. He also noted that wells aren’t an option.
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
easttexasradio.com

East Man Charged In Shooting That Led To Crash

Texarkana Police have arrested a man accused of a shooting that caused a crash and left the victim in critical condition. They charged 38-year-old Jasmine Briscoe with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Investigators believe the shooting resulted from an argument between Briscoe and the 36-year-old victim. There may be another suspect at large.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

3 men injured in gunfight at Sunset Apartments

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Three men were reportedly injured in a gunfight; a possible drug robbery that went horribly wrong. On July 23, the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) received a dispatch at 2:15 a.m. reporting a shooting at the Sunset Apartment complex on the 1600 block of Allen Lane. When TTPD officers arrived on the scene they found a man, 30 years old, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The officers provided first aid before the man was transported to a local hospital.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTAL

Wake Village shooting leaves man in critical condition

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the shooting Thursday afternoon in Wake Village that left a man wounded appeared to be in self-defense, but the investigation is ongoing. Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 800 block of MacArthur Avenue around 12:45 p.m., where...
WAKE VILLAGE, TX

