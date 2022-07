Today: A line of storms passed (or is passing at the time of this writing) across the Baton Rouge metro area. This brought rain to some before sunrise with more rain expected late morning and even in the afternoon and evening. The storms today will be between 50-70% in coverage with locally heavy downpours possible in a few of the storms. The rain chances will limit daytime highs to the low-90s, near average for this time of year. Overnight lows will cool into the mid-70s.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO