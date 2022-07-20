Oceans of Hope Gala to benefit marine rescue center set for Aug. 19

Happy 97th birthday wishes on July 13 to Frank Palamara who celebrated his special day by having breakfast at Lolly’s Hut with his wife Ginny. Naturally, making it extra special, Lolly herself brought out a cupcake with a candle and the customers sang a round of “Happy Birthday” and Frank was thoroughly surprised. He was in the United States Navy during World War II as an Ensign on the U.S. Little Rock. Thank you, Frank, for your service and Sto Lat!

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO