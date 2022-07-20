ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceans of Hope Gala to benefit marine rescue center set for Aug. 19

By Julia-Anna Searson, RiverheadLOCAL
 4 days ago

The New York Marine Rescue Center will host its annual Oceans of Hope Gala at the Long Island Aquarium on Friday, Aug. 19 from 6:30 to 9:30...

Despite heat, crowd turns out for a favorite North Fork event: the Jamesport Fire Department parade and bazaar

Blistering heat and humidity didn’t stop a crowd from turning out to enjoy a favorite summertime event on the North Fork last night. Folks lined up along Main Road in Jamesport to watch the Jamesport Fire Department’s annual parade, featuring fire departments from across the East End, EMS agencies, veterans groups, classic trucks and antique tractors.
JAMESPORT, NY
Riverhead to receive another $1.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds

Riverhead Town will receive another $1.72 million in COVID-19 relief funding under the American Rescue Plan Act, according to data released today by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The governor announced the distribution of another $387 million in COVID relief funds to local government, matching the state’s 2021 distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds to 1,452 local governments across the state.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Robert James Keller, 67

Robert James Keller, 67, of South Jamesport, New York, died suddenly on July 14, 2022 at his family home. Mr. Keller was born in New York City, to Robert O. and Gloria J (Troop) Keller. He is survived by his wife of more than 29 years, Georgette (Lauzier) Keller, children...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Around Town: July 17

Happy 97th birthday wishes on July 13 to Frank Palamara who celebrated his special day by having breakfast at Lolly’s Hut with his wife Ginny. Naturally, making it extra special, Lolly herself brought out a cupcake with a candle and the customers sang a round of “Happy Birthday” and Frank was thoroughly surprised. He was in the United States Navy during World War II as an Ensign on the U.S. Little Rock. Thank you, Frank, for your service and Sto Lat!
RIVERHEAD, NY
38th National Night Out set for Aug. 2

Community members are invited to participate in the 38th National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2 hosted by the Riverhead Town Police Department. The Riverhead Town Board Meeting will begin event at 2 p.m. where the winners of the poster contest will be recognized. Afterwards, during early evening hours the...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Two teens rescued from bay after boat overturns

Riverhead Police rescued two teens whose boat had overturned in Peconic Bay yesterday afternoon. Police said they received a call at about 3:06 p.m. for an overturned boat with two people in the water in Peconic Bay. The Riverhead Police Department including its Marine Unit and a State Department of...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Marilynn Schade Stewart, 82

Marilynn Schade Stewart of Southold died on July 3, 2022. She was 82 years old. She was born on June 10, 1940 in Brooklyn to Marie L. (Weigand) and George P. Schade. She graduated valedictorian from John Adams High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Cornell University in 1962.
SOUTHOLD, NY
Joseph E. Doherty, 94

Joseph E. Doherty of Mattituck died on July 15, 2022. He was 94 years old. He served as an Army corporal during the Korean War. He was the former owner of Riverhead Sporting Goods. He was a member of the Mattituck Fire Department for 49 years. He was predeceased by...
MATTITUCK, NY
Raymond F. Rossi, 63

Raymond F. Rossi of Riverhead died on June 14, 2022 at home. He was 63 years old. He was born on Jan. 15, 1959 in Brooklyn to Richard and Judith (Sirico) Rossi. He worked as a mechanic at Wildwood Lanes. He is survived by his brothers, Richard of South Carolina...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Latest real estate transfers

Transfers in the Town of Riverhead recorded in the Suffolk County Clerk’s Office June 16 – 30, 2022, as reported by Suffolk Research Service. Gilleeny Family Trust to Joseph Bak and Elvira Kovacs, 58 Oakwood Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .5 Ac, $517,000; on Mar. 28, 2022 (rec. Jun. 30, 2022)
RIVERHEAD, NY
Louis A. Formica, 96

Louis A. Formica of Mattituck died on July 12, 2022. He was 96 years old. He was born on Oct. 16, 1925 in Hartford, Connecticut to Maria (LoGuidice) and Sebastien Formica. After graduating from Hartford High School, he was drafted into the Army and served during World War II in the 93rd Chemical Mortar Battalion. After his service, he attended the University of Connecticut and earned his PhD.
MATTITUCK, NY
PBMC and community leaders honor longtime hospital leader during dedication ceremony

Andrew Mitchell, the man who led Peconic Bay Medical Center through its transition from a struggling community hospital to a regional medical center during a two-decades long career in Riverhead, was celebrated during a ceremony by community leaders on Monday. Among the dedications, PBMC named the circle in front of the main entrance of the hospital “Mitchell’s Way” in his honor.
RIVERHEAD, NY
As Riverhead’s downtown revitalization plans take shape, town hires consultants to write a ‘riverfront activation’ plan and update its parking plan ￼

The Riverhead Town Board has entered into agreements with two previously hired consultants to analyze pending and potential development projects located near the riverfront, as well as parking needs and proposed parking garages in the area. The Town Board approved a resolution on July 6 authorizing an agreement with Urban...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Van de Wetering Greenhouses is approved for adult-use cannabis cultivator license

Another Riverhead nursery grower has been granted a conditional adult-use cannabis cultivator license from the State Cannabis Control Board. Van de Wetering Greenhouses on Sound Avenue in Jamesport was among 20 growers across the state to be granted conditional cultivator licenses by the state board at its meeting today. The new licenses bring to 223 the number of conditional cultivator licenses issued by the state to date. The application period closed June 30.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

