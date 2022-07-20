ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Allegheny Circle set to reopen for 2-way traffic

By Julia Felton
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe $3.2 million project converting Allegheny Circle into a two-way roadway is nearly complete, officials with Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure said, and will be converted for two-way traffic Thursday evening. The roadway will be open to traffic during the conversion, though there will be isolated lane...

triblive.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Kaufmann Center reopens in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The newly renovated Kaufmann Center was officially unveiled in the Hill District.It includes a new, significant, 2,700-square-foot addition.ACH Clear Pathways has worked on the $4 million project since November 2019. It enlarges the community center and makes it an artistic hub for the Hill District.The center will be home to after-school sessions and a creative arts summer camp."These spaces are what we need. Because as a working parent in the summer, I need somewhere where people are going to nurture my kids, who are going to understand my kids' circumstances, and they're going to expose some positivity," said Jake Wheatley.The Kaufmann Center renovation also includes the Elsie Hillman Auditorium, which can seat nearly 350 people.
PITTSBURGH, PA
bikepgh.org

Pennsylvania’s first protected intersections a feature of the new Allegheny Circle two-way conversion

This portion of North Side roadway allows for bicycles and vehicles to travel safely in both directions. To address an urban renewal era blunder in the Northside that displaced residents and broke up the street grid, the City of Pittsburgh has opened the Allegheny Circle two-way conversion project. Previously a four lane, single direction suburban ring road, the City first converted the inner lane into a two-way protected bike lane back in 2017. Since then, they’ve been working on creating a design that would allow motor vehicles to also use the road in both directions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Avenue businesses say they lost thousands after PWSA shut off their water

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was a tough night for bars and restaurants along Penn Avenue. Business owners along the street say they lost thousands of dollars after their water was shut off by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. They said they were not told about any scheduled shut-offs. As a result, they were forced to turn customers away. "It's very frustrating, busy Friday night, big convention in town, we had a full restaurant, we're losing thousands of dollars and so is every other restaurant up and down the street," said Todd Mithias, the owner of August Henry's Burger Bar. "Some of these servers, they depend on this money, the bartenders and kitchen staff, they depended on this money - now they're all losing out on wages also." KDKA has reached out to PWSA for comment and we are awaiting a response.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Three Pittsburgh neighborhoods to receive additional traffic calming measures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three neighborhoods throughout Pittsburgh are set to receive some additional measures to try and curb fast and reckless drivers, according to the city's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure. The three impacted neighborhoods are:. Beacon Street: from Shady Avenue to Bartlett Street in Squirrel Hill South. Bedford Avenue:...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Storm moves through southwestern PA area; leaving damage, power outages

PITTSBURGH — A strong storm system moved through the southwestern Pennsylvania region Saturday afternoon. Viewer video showed a tree down across Castle Shannon Boulevard near Route 88 in Castle Shannon. Another viewer showed video of hail, heavy rain and lightning as they sat in their car in Ross Township.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fish found dead at Sandy Lake in Dravosburg

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has received emails from viewers about a large number of fish found dead at Sandy Lake in Dravosburg, Allegheny County. Watch the report from Dravosburg: Click the video player above. The lake is owned by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The entrance was...
DRAVOSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: news from Aspinwall, Fox Chapel

Aspinwall Civil Service Commission seeking alternates. Aspinwall officials seek two alternates for the Civil Service Commission. Those interested in the positions can submit resumes and letters of interest to the borough office, 217 Commercial Ave. Aspinwall searches for next junior council member. Aspinwall’s junior council member seat is vacant.
ASPINWALL, PA
CBS News

Hard to recycle events scheduled for Allegheny County

LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) - If you have items that need recycling but can't go out with the weekly garbage pick-up, there's still time to register for Saturday's hard-to-recycle event. It runs from 9 a.m. until noon at Quaker Valley High School. Several items such as phones, computer towers, and gaming...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Night Market expands vendor, music space

The Greensburg Night Market is expanding from three to four blocks of vendors and live music beginning Thursday. In its fourth year, the city’s extended evenings of shopping, food and entertainment — from 5:30 to 9 p.m. — already tripled in size in April, at the start of the current season. The event along Pennsylvania Avenue grew from one to three blocks, which are limited to pedestrian traffic during the occasion.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Crews clear crashed rig, fuel spill, traffic restrictions on Turnpike near Irwin

Westbound traffic restrictions on the Pennsylvania Turnpike were cleared at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, more than four hours after a tractor-trailer crashed into a barrier at the Irwin interchange. No injuries were reported in the wreck, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m., according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. The...
IRWIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McKeesport residents say MAWC water remains contaminated

Barbara Girgash pleaded Wednesday with Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County board members for help. Girgash, along with her McKeesport neighbor Pat Puko, said, a year after toxic chemicals infiltrated the city’s water system — runoff from foam used to extinguish a fire — testing indicates high levels of the dangerous substance remains present.
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

South Side businesses: violence is down but so are the number of customers

PITTSBURGH — Business owners on Pittsburgh's South Side said while they've noticed a decline in violence along E. Carson Street, they're also noticing not nearly as many customers coming through to their businesses. "It's been pretty bad, pretty much dead," said owner of Cambod-Ican Kitchen, Daniel McSwiggen. McSwiggen's business...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Work begins next week on restoration of National Negro Opera House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Apple Street in Homewood will soon see some heavy construction equipment at the site of a historic Queen Ann-style mansion.  Behind the overgrown foliage, some say, is a diamond with a sparking story."Mary Cardwell Dawson was a hidden story, was a hidden figure," said Jonnet Solomon, executive director of the National Opera House. "A huge part of history, it's a huge part of Pittsburgh's history, a huge part of history in opera."Solomon is referring to the 13-room mansion that was once home to the National Negro Opera House. It was home to the first Black opera company...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Lightning strikes home in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A home was struck by lightning in Brighton Heights, catching it on fire.The couple living inside told KDKA they just bought the house along Gerber Avenue and were hosting a housewarming party when the storm hit around three this afternoon."We were standing in the garage, checking over supplies, and before I could even have the first drink or welcome someone, we saw the lightning, it shocked us. But we didn't know it hit the house and just thought it was pretty close," homeowner Blake Lewis said.The homeowners said they were able to grab their pets and get out safely.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: It's the New Ken Bridge

The George D. Stuart Bridge was completed in 1952. No one calls it anything but the Tarentum Bridge. In various locations are signs directing unfamiliar truckers and motorists to the C.L. Schmitt Bridge, raising the question as to how to get to the New Ken Bridge. Please, sign makers in...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

