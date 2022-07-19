News & Notes

The pandemic heralded a historic shift toward virtual work, but employers may soon have more leverage in bringing employees back into the office as fears of a recession grow. COVID-19 is increasingly being viewed from the country’s collective rearview mirror, and more companies have been asking employees to come back into the office, at least on a hybrid basis. For months, employers have struggled to retain employees, given the tight labor market, but as the economy shows signs of slowing, workers will likely have less leeway in exacting concessions such as fully remote work from their employers.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO