ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jamie Lee Curtis returns for her final battle in first 'Halloween Ends' trailer

By George Costantino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHqgH_0gm1rFvX00
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

"Come and get me, motherf*****," Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode dares Michael Meyers in the first trailer for Halloween Ends -- the final showdown between the two.

Halloween Ends is set four years after 2021's Halloween Kills and finds Laurie living with her granddaughter Allyson -- played by Andi Matichak -- and working on her memoir when a murder begins a new string of terror, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Will Patton, Kyle Richards, Omar Dorsey, Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney also star.

Director David Gordon Green told the outlet back in October, "[Halloween Ends is] very different in tone from Halloween [2018] and Halloween Kills, and I think that's part of my self-indulgence. I very often jump around in genres and explore different themes and characters through movies,"

“I just came up with a new twist ending on the ending that existed a couple weeks ago, and that’s something that only I hold the piece of paper that has those words on it.”

Halloween Ends is the 13th -- and allegedly the last -- installment in the slasher film franchise, and the fourth installment in the saga established by 2018's Halloween, which was a direct sequel to John Carpenter's original 1978 film.

Halloween Ends hits theaters on October 14.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Kerrang

Laurie Strode and Michael Myers finally face off in tense new Halloween Ends trailer

The first teaser trailer for this autumn's Halloween Ends has arrived – and it sees Laurie Strode and Michael Myers finally coming together for a full-on battle. A year on from Halloween Kills – but set four years after the events of the movie – Halloween Ends will arrive on October 14, and is described as the "epic, terrifying conclusion" to the story.
MOVIES
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Castle
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Omar Dorsey
Person
Andi Matichak
Person
John Carpenter
startattle.com

Halloween Ends (2022 movie) Jamie Lee Curtis, trailer, release date

Four years after the events of Halloween Kills (2021), Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Startattle.com – Halloween Ends 2022. After allowing the specter of Michael to drive her...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Halloween Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Why She Will NOT Enter The MCU

If any actor could join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would be no question if he or she accepts the role and become part of one of the biggest franchises in existence today. However, for Halloween's final girl, Jamie Lee Curtis, she reveals the reason why she would not want to get into the superhero business.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Kills#Abc Audio#Film Star#Abc
GeekyGadgets

Halloween Ends horror finale stars Jamie Lee Curtis

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for the official final movie in the Halloween franchise which started 45 years ago. The Halloween Ends film once again stars Jamie Lee Curtis and James Jude Courtney and is the thirteenth installment of the Halloween film franchise. Halloween Ends is expected to...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Halloween Ends Trailer Promises Epic Showdown Between Michael and Laurie

The official trailer for Halloween Ends (2022) is finally here, and it promises to be a blood-soaked battle between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney)!. click to enlarge. + 6. The Halloween Ends trailer has felt like a long time coming, but it's actually only...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Halloween Ends’ Trailer Revealed, Teasing Final Showdown for Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Myers

Michael Myers is back for one final showdown with Laurie Strode in the new “Halloween Ends.” Will this really be the end of the “Halloween” franchise? Looks like it, but, also, you never know. “Halloween” will live on in our hearts (and our marriages). Either way, the trailer for the new film is out, and we’re left shaking in our boots for what’s to come.
MOVIES
Distractify

There Are Many Theories About How 'Halloween' Killer Michael Myers Still Lives

The third and final film in the David Gordon Green Halloween trilogy is coming in October 2022, and fans still have questions about how Michael Myers could still possibly be alive. First introduced to the world in 1978, Michael Myers is The Shape who haunts our living nightmares. At only 6 years old, he’s put into a psychiatric hospital for killing his sister, and since then, he’s hunted down Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) along with the rest of the fictional Haddonfield, Ill.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Must-See Movies & TV Coming to Paramount+ in August 2022

Paramount+ is a growing contender in the competitive world of streaming services. Every month sees new additions to its extensive library of classic TV, big-budget films, and original content. The complete list of what’s coming to Paramount+ hasn’t been confirmed, but the streamer has already announced several of its biggest additions for the month of August.
TV SHOWS
The FADER

FKA twigs has a day at the beach in the steamy “killer” video

FKA twigs stans on TikTok had a minor meltdown last month when the pop auteur shared a clip of her making out with Arón Piper, the Spanish heartthrob who acts in Netflix's Elite. Since the clip was soundtracked by twigs' excellent new song "killer," it was logical to assume that the PDA was in service of a new music video. And that's just what's been delivered today, directed by Yoann Lemoine. We see footage of twigs and Piper enjoy their, uh extremely potent chemistry on the sandy shores intercut with twigs' reliably sensational dance moves. Check it out above.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Little Demon’: Danny DeVito Reveals ‘Twins’ Reunion With Arnold Schwarzenegger In FXX Animated Series

Click here to read the full article. FXX’s Little Demon will host a Twins reunion between Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The news was announced during the animated series’ SDCC panel on Friday. “Yes, I did. I got to be there when he recorded,” series’ executive producer and star DeVito, who plays the devil himself, confirmed during the presentation. “He’s wonderful in Little Demon; he’s very strong. We’re good buddies, we’re very, very close. We’re thrilled he will be part of our show. Sometimes you gotta lean on your friends to appear in your shows.” It was also revealed that the legendary...
NFL
102.5 The Bone

New 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' extended trailer drops

Fans were treated to the extended trailer of the Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power, Friday at San Diego Comic-Con. The trailer was shown at a panel hosted by J. R. R. Tolkien superfan Stephen Colbert, who got the massive ensemble cast and crew to spill details about the long-anticipated new series in front of almost 7,000 fans.
TV & VIDEOS
102.5 The Bone

‘Laugh-In’ star Ruth Buzzi suffers ‘devastating’ series of strokes

Ruth Buzzi, a regular on the 1960s comedy series “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” is battling a series of “devastating strokes,” according to her husband. Buzzi, 85, starred in 139 episodes of “Laugh-In” between 1967 and 1973, according to IMDb.com. She perfected several characters, most notably the sour-faced, purse-swinging Gladys Ormphby. The news of her strokes was shared on her personal Facebook page by her husband of 43 years, Kent Perkins.
CELEBRITIES
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
2K+
Followers
20K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy