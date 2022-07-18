ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Big Joe Henry LIVE at New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning

By Jordan Jansson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss Big Joe Henry as he broadcasts his show live from 10 am to...

New Jersey 101.5

Big Joe Henry’s Top 8 Italian restaurants on the NJ shore

I know, I know: Everyone has their favorite Italian restaurants because here in New Jersey we have the best of the best in Italian cuisine. The choices are many so I narrowed it down to my favorite Italian restaurants on the Jersey Shore and I explain why. I encourage you to let me know your favorite Italian restaurant on the Jersey Shore and share with us.
Cat Country 107.3

Winning $3,000,000 Lottery Ticket Sold at South Jersey Wawa

Someone in South Jersey is celebrating the best Hoagiefest ever. That's because Thursday afternoon, officials with the New Jersey Lottery announced that a winning ticket worth $3,000,000 was sold at a Wawa in South Jersey. More specifically, in Bridgeton, Cumberland County. According to lottery officials,. Congrats to the lucky player...
BRIDGETON, NJ
CBS New York

163 New Jersey state troopers graduate from academy

LINCROFT, N.J. -- New Jersey welcomed its newest state troopers to the force Friday.The 163 troopers -- 156 men and seven women -- received their badges at Brookdale Community College.The 163rd recruit class went through 20 weeks of physical and academic training to get to this day.
New Jersey 101.5

Air conditioning breaks at NJ hospital during heat wave

RED BANK — As temperatures soared into the 90s, a broken air conditioning system forced Riverview Medical Center to move some patients on Wednesday. "Our teams are working to make the necessary repairs to bring these systems online as soon as possible," Hackensack Meridian Health spokeswoman Mary Jo Layton said in a statement. "The safety of our patients and teams is our priority. In an effort to ensure the continued comfort and care of our patients within the impacted areas, we are transferring patients to non-impacted areas of the hospital as well as neighboring HMH facilities."
