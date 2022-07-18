Big Joe Henry LIVE at New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning

I know, I know: Everyone has their favorite Italian restaurants because here in New Jersey we have the best of the best in Italian cuisine. The choices are many so I narrowed it down to my favorite Italian restaurants on the Jersey Shore and I explain why. I encourage you to let me know your favorite Italian restaurant on the Jersey Shore and share with us.
Most people run or walk into the surf at the Jersey Shore unaware that these little things are everywhere. If you dig in the dry sand with your kids to build a sandcastle you won't find any. But if you go to the edge of the water and dig anywhere from an inch to three or four, you'll probably run into plenty of them. Millions of them!
Kids love jumping. More than they do just about any other activity. Why do you think trampoline parks are so popular?. So NJ parents—and kids!—will be thrilled to hear about the opening of a new trampoline park here in New Jersey that, according to its website, is so much more than that.
If you love food, New Jersey is a great place to be. And if you love dessert, you're going to want to get your bucket list and a pen ready. There are so many great desserts in every single corner of the Garden State, but cheesecake in New Jersey is its own special slice of heaven.
The drive-in theater was something several years ago that people forgot about, but it was always in the back of our minds. Then the pandemic hit and the drive-in theater became cool again. To me, it was something I would always do and still do to this day. There is...
Very few businesses can stay in the family for 60 years, but Pizza Town USA in Elmwood Park did. But that has changed now as the owners, Michelle and Bruce Tomo have sold the beloved pizzeria. Bruce’s dad, Raymond, founded the restaurant 64 years ago in the same location where...
Just like everyone has their favorite beach, in New Jersey it seems like everyone has their favorite boardwalk. But only one of them earned bragging rights for be named the best in the country by a prestigious travel site. Fodor’s just named the 5.5-mile Atlantic City boardwalk #1 in America....
FAIR LAWN — A party bus with a homemade roof deck was pulled over Wednesday on a busy highway in Bergen County. Fair Lawn police caught up to the revamped mini school bus heading north on Route 208 after it was initially spotted on Route 4 westbound in Paramus.
Someone in South Jersey is celebrating the best Hoagiefest ever. That's because Thursday afternoon, officials with the New Jersey Lottery announced that a winning ticket worth $3,000,000 was sold at a Wawa in South Jersey. More specifically, in Bridgeton, Cumberland County. According to lottery officials,. Congrats to the lucky player...
I think that New Jersey towns with even the worst reputations have positives. This is not a knock on any Garden State locations or the people who do live there and do their best to make things work. Four criteria were used to determine the worst places in New Jersey...
If you have ever driven on Route 206 between Somerset and Morris counties you most definitely have passed the gray truck with the sign “WEE NEE WAGON.” The truck may look abandoned to passersby. To locals in the Peapack-Gladstone area, however, this is the best place to grab...
This map will leave you feeling attacked and validated at the same time. Every now and then, a website will put together a map with data about each state. The topic is usually lighthearted, like each state's favorite Halloween candy, or what your state orders most to drink at the bar!
If you are as big of a foodie as I am, you may often be disappointed by the lack of variety when it comes to restaurants in NJ. Of course, we all have our favorite local spots but often we want something new and exciting to try out. Lucky for...
HACKENSACK, N.J. -- The hot, dry weather has caused Stage 2 fire restrictions in several counties in New Jersey. The following areas are affected: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Warren, Hopewell Township in Mercer County, Union, Hunterdon, Middlesex (north of Raritan River) Under Stage 2 fire restrictions, outdoor...
SPARTA — A township diner was ravaged by a fire late Thursday night, according to township first responders. The Sparta Classic Diner at 80 Woodport Road was reported on fire just before midnight, as firefighters arrived to see flames in the kitchen area through the roof. The fire was...
We'd all like to think we have a bunch of amazing small towns here in New Jersey, and we'd put them up against any other state's small towns any day. We, however, may be overestimating ourselves a bit in the 'best small towns' category. At least we are if you base it on the findings in a recent report.
LINCROFT, N.J. -- New Jersey welcomed its newest state troopers to the force Friday.The 163 troopers -- 156 men and seven women -- received their badges at Brookdale Community College.The 163rd recruit class went through 20 weeks of physical and academic training to get to this day.
TRENTON, NJ – Move your business to New Jersey, abortion is legal. That’s the message New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy sent Texans this month. By the way, Texas, your electric grid sucks too. As temperatures scorch the Garden State with highs in the 90s amid a crippling heatwave...
RED BANK — As temperatures soared into the 90s, a broken air conditioning system forced Riverview Medical Center to move some patients on Wednesday. "Our teams are working to make the necessary repairs to bring these systems online as soon as possible," Hackensack Meridian Health spokeswoman Mary Jo Layton said in a statement. "The safety of our patients and teams is our priority. In an effort to ensure the continued comfort and care of our patients within the impacted areas, we are transferring patients to non-impacted areas of the hospital as well as neighboring HMH facilities."
