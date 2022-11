NEPONSET − Restoring a confederate Civil War cannon may sound difficult… and it is! Folks say the first step is the hardest. In this case, it was the easiest as the Neponset community wanted to celebrate and preserve their local history.Locating someone to properly restore a 161-year-old, 900-pound cannon, however, would take some research and luck. Using Amish craftsmen in Arthur, Ill., was considered. They had the skill set but did not have a historical perspective.

NEPONSET, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO