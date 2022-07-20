ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Blistering Hot Again Today in Shreveport Bossier

By Erin McCarty
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's going to be another blazing hot day across Shreveport Bossier. In fact, the entire region will continue to feel this searing heat. The National Weather Service has again issued an Excessive Heat Warning until at least 7pm Wednesday night for all of northwest and north central Louisiana. This warning also...

Warning Issued! Shreveport to Possibly See Record High Temp

Yes, it's hot! But, it's July in Louisiana, so we expect the heat, but the type of heat we've experienced this summer is extremely hot, even for the Bayou State. For the past several weeks, the Shreveport area has seen daily "Heat Advisories" but today's ante has just gotten steeper!
SHREVEPORT, LA
Careful! Shreveport Is One Of Worst US Cities For STD’s

I am so glad to not be single these days. Statistics like this make me appreciate my wife even more than I ever thought possible. I'm not sure if the United States military still shows videos regarding the dangers of sexually transmitted diseases to new recruits, but the one they showed me during basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri back in 1982 was all I needed to see to get the big picture.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Fun Family Events to do in Shreveport This Weekend

As parents are getting ready for back to school, families may want to try to cram in a little last minute fun family time. And there are a lot of things going on right here in Shreveport the whole family can take advantage of... and some are even out of the heat in the AC.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Two Louisiana men get probation for selling migratory birds

Two Louisiana men were sentenced in the Western District Federal Court of Louisiana in Shreveport for migratory game bird violations. Frank Canizaro Jr., 34, of Mansfield, was sentenced for felony sale of migratory game birds and received 24 months of supervised probation during which time he will not be allowed to possess a hunting or fishing license.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Pete Colvin Memorial Rodeo In Minden Just 2 Weeks Away

Luther Gerald “Pete” Colvin was a man's man. A real bonified cowboy. A member of First Baptist Sibley, Cattleman’s Association, the NRA, and was inducted into the Louisiana Rodeo Cowboy Association Hall of Fame. Losing him on December 9, 2020 was an extremely tough blow to all...
MINDEN, LA
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; Jackson; Lincoln; Ouachita; Union; Webster EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees and heat index values up to 114. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south-central and southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma, and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
Hilarious Shreveport Version of ‘You Know You’re Old When…’

If you grew up in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, then you know there were some things we experienced as kids that were unique to our area. Whether it was a birthday party at Hamel's Amusement Park or a trip with the family to Pancho's, there were certain places and businesses that we all knew and loved. A while back, I saw #YouKnowYoureOldWhen trending online and thought it might be fun to revisit it, Shreveport style!
SHREVEPORT, LA
Louisiana receives bids for Claiborne Parish bridge work

Bids for a Claiborne Parish, LA project were among seven projects for which bids were recently received by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. “We had only seven projects out to bid this month, but every bit of improvement is vital to our state,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “There are several small bridges being replaced, and we have a few overlay projects on various routes. We owe it to Louisiana’s citizens and guests to continually better the state’s transportation system, and that’s what we’ll always do.”
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
14 arrested in Caddo Parish alcohol, tobacco sales sting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dozens of people are behind bars in are facing charges in an underage alcohol and tobacco sales sting in Caddo Parish. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says their Youth Services Division conducted an underage alcohol/tobacco sales operation after receiving complaints. Below is a list of the 14 people arrested and the businesses in violation.
CADDO PARISH, LA
State offices to move into downtown Shreveport

State Sen. Robert Mills says taxpayers will save almost $50 million on this project. Ochsner says each class hold 30 kids. For business owner Matt Hill, he says it’s costing him a lot of money. Logansport bank robbery suspect arrested. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The suspect got away...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Bossier City Police on the Hunt for Retail Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the female pictured here. On 7/16/2022 the female entered to Office Depot located on Airline Dr in Bossier City. While inside the store she stole a Laptop Computer valued at $514.00. Anyone with information who...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Shreveport Area Businesses Cited for Illegal Sales

More than 30 businesses in the Shreveport area were checked by Caddo deputies for possible violation of laws on sales of alcohol and tobacco to juveniles. Several businesses were found in violation and 14 people were arrested in the sting operation. Arrests Made at These Businesses:. Triple J Travel Plaza....
SHREVEPORT, LA
House burns to cinders in Mooretown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A vacant home caught fire Thursday morning, and firefighters combatted the flames, but the house is considered a total loss. On July 21 at 10:35 a.m., the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) received a dispatch call reporting a house on fire at the intersection of Baxter and Norton streets.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Here’s who has qualified so far in the Shreveport mayor’s race

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Candidates running for Shreveport Mayor started the qualification process Wednesday morning. Several people declared their candidacy in the mayor’s race, including a Caddo Parish Commissioner, a former city council member, a retired police officer, a sitting state senator, and an Ivy League graduate. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced his run for reelection in November.
SHREVEPORT, LA
