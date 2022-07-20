Hayes, Howard lead Atlanta past Las Vegas 92-76

The Boston Celtics have reportedly hired Mike Moser as an assistant coach to work under Celtics head coach Ime Udoka according to an announcement from University of Oregon Women’s Basketball head coach Kelly Graves. Moser, who has been serving as an assistant under Graves at Oregon with the women’s program, is no stranger to the Celtics organization, having previously suited up for Boston in 2014 Las Vegas Summer League action before ultimately signing abroad with Lietuvos rytas Vilnius of the Lithuanian Basketball League for the 2014-15 season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO