ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Hayes, Howard lead Atlanta past Las Vegas 92-76

spotonillinois.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiffany Hayes had a season-high 31 points, Rhyne Howard scored 24 and...

spotonillinois.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks frustrated with Danny Ainge amid negotiations for Donovan Mitchell

The New York Knicks have strong interest in trading for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. But apparently Danny Ainge is driving a hard bargain. Ainge, who is helping to lead a makeover in Utah, got four first-round picks (five if you include Walker Kessler) and several players in a trade with Minnesota for Rudy Gobert. His price tag for Mitchell reportedly is six first-round picks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Sky become first WNBA team to clinch 2022 playoff berth

The Chicago Sky's title defense is about to kick into high gear. With Wednesday's 78-74 victory over the Seattle Storm, the Sky became the first WNBA team to clinch a 2022 playoff berth. The result moved the Sky to 20-6 on the season, two games better than the second-place Las...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
City
Howard, GA
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
City
Atlanta, GA
Popculture

JJ Watt Responds After Learning His Fan Is Selling Their Memorabilia to Pay for Funeral

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt offered to help a fan who was planning to sell off Watt Reebok shoes to pay for her grandfather's funeral. Watt told Twitter user Jennifer Simpson to keep the shoes and said he would contribute funeral costs. Simpson said her grandfather died in June and she and her aunt have been raising money for the funeral since then.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics reportedly to hire Oregon's Mike Moser as assistant coach

The Boston Celtics have reportedly hired Mike Moser as an assistant coach to work under Celtics head coach Ime Udoka according to an announcement from University of Oregon Women’s Basketball head coach Kelly Graves. Moser, who has been serving as an assistant under Graves at Oregon with the women’s program, is no stranger to the Celtics organization, having previously suited up for Boston in 2014 Las Vegas Summer League action before ultimately signing abroad with Lietuvos rytas Vilnius of the Lithuanian Basketball League for the 2014-15 season.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhyne Howard
Person
A'ja Wilson
Person
Tiffany Hayes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Dream#The Las Vegas Aces#Wilson
DallasBasketball

Mavs Summer League Standout A.J. Lawson Signing with Timberwolves: Details

The Dallas Mavericks finished NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas with a 0-5 record. Despite not being able to get in the win column, the Mavs saw some promising flashes from some of their young prospects, including No. 37 pick Jaden Hardy, who has already been signed to a three-year rookie deal, and A.J. Lawson, who many figured would be a strong two-way contract candidate for Dallas.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy