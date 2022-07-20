Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Evelynn’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The heat continues to become the main story in the Grand Valley over the past few days. For today, temperatures remained hot, staying in the lower triple digits. Yesterday we tied the record of 103, and today we sat a few degrees cooler than our record high of 104. While hot temperatures have been the story, we will get some relief over the next several days. Before arriving at the end of the week, tonight’s temperatures will fall into the lower 70s in Grand Junction and mid-60s in Montrose. While some cloud cover will push out of the area and lead to partly cloudy skies, there is a slight chance that Grand Junction and Montrose will experience brief scattered thunderstorms to move through.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO