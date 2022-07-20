ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Evelynn’

By Hannah Hickman
nbc11news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Evelynn!. Evelynn is a three-month-old kitten....

www.nbc11news.com

Related
nbc11news.com

Second annual “Trail of Trailers” community barbeque and parade is tomorrow

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Farm Bureau and the Mesa County Cattleman’s Association are hosting their 2nd annual Trail of Trailers event tomorrow, July 23. If you’d like to join the caravan to support agriculture, the event will begin at 3 p.m. in Cameo. The event organizers ask for cattle pots and other semis to meet at the nearby truck stop, and pickups, trailers, and other small trucks can gather at Kokopelli Fruit.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Some relief is on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The heat continues to become the main story in the Grand Valley over the past few days. For today, temperatures remained hot, staying in the lower triple digits. Yesterday we tied the record of 103, and today we sat a few degrees cooler than our record high of 104. While hot temperatures have been the story, we will get some relief over the next several days. Before arriving at the end of the week, tonight’s temperatures will fall into the lower 70s in Grand Junction and mid-60s in Montrose. While some cloud cover will push out of the area and lead to partly cloudy skies, there is a slight chance that Grand Junction and Montrose will experience brief scattered thunderstorms to move through.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Dangerous heat continues through Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Heat Advisory continues for Grand Junction and the rest of the Grand Valley until 8 PM Saturday. Saturday will be the third day in a row of triple-digit heat. Limited cooling at night and in the early morning will limit our body’s recovery time. That means the heat stress on our body is increasing, and heat-related illness, like heat stroke and heat exhaustion, are possible. High temperatures on Saturday will range from 101 to 104 degrees. That’s after Friday’s highs of 102 to 105 across the Grand Valley.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Community Policy