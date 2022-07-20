Bird App Recap: All-Star Game Edition

A trendy World Series pick entering 2022, the Chicago White Sox begin the second half of the season where they started the season, with the same number in the win and loss columns. While that ostensibly is disappointing for the defending American League Central Division champions, a tear of seven...
San Francisco Giants utility-man Austin Slater is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Slater will watch from the bench after Luis Gonzalez was aligned in right field and Mike Yastrzemski was shifted to center. Per Baseball Savant on 105 batted balls this season, Slater has accounted...
Cleveland Guardians (46-44, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (46-46, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (6-5, 3.75 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-5, 4.69 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -152, Guardians +130; over/under...
After a fun, celebratory All-Star break that included mic'd up moments with Liam Hendriks and Tim Anderson recreating his Field of Dreams celebration with other American League All-Stars in the dugout, it's time to get back to the season. The Sox are currently sitting at .500 (46-46) from the first...
The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox will square off in a weekend series between two AL Central teams. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Guardians-White Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below. Cleveland has slightly...
The San Diego Padres are set to face the New York Mets this weekend. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Padres-Mets prediction and pick we have laid out below. The San Diego Padres, sitting at 52-42, will travel...
Let's finish off our countdown with the top five plays from the first part of the season. If you missed our ranking of plays 6-10, make sure to watch them!. Zach Plesac has made some incredible plays on the mound during his career, but this one has to be the best. He came off the mound, barehanded the ball, and fired it to first to get the runner out leaving Naylor standing there and shaking his head in disbelief. Plesac makes it looks so easy!
On Monday, the Cleveland Guardians announced that they have traded pitcher Alex Young to the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations. The tweet from the GuardsInsider was retweeted by the official Guardians team Twitter account. GuardsInsider: "The Guardians today traded LHP Alex Young to the @SFGiants for cash considerations" Young...
