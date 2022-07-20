ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bird App Recap: All-Star Game Edition

spotonillinois.com
 2 days ago

@AriJordan_ The American League wins for the ninth year in a row! Welcome...

spotonillinois.com

Sportsnaut

Chasing expectations, White Sox return to face Guardians

A trendy World Series pick entering 2022, the Chicago White Sox begin the second half of the season where they started the season, with the same number in the win and loss columns. While that ostensibly is disappointing for the defending American League Central Division champions, a tear of seven...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Austin Slater out of San Francisco's Thursday lineup

San Francisco Giants utility-man Austin Slater is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Slater will watch from the bench after Luis Gonzalez was aligned in right field and Mike Yastrzemski was shifted to center. Per Baseball Savant on 105 batted balls this season, Slater has accounted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

White Sox begin 4-game series against the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (46-44, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (46-46, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (6-5, 3.75 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-5, 4.69 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -152, Guardians +130; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox announce pitching for first series back

After a fun, celebratory All-Star break that included mic'd up moments with Liam Hendriks and Tim Anderson recreating his Field of Dreams celebration with other American League All-Stars in the dugout, it's time to get back to the season. The Sox are currently sitting at .500 (46-46) from the first...
CHICAGO, IL
#All Star Game#Birds#Arijordan#The American League
ClevelandBaseballInsider

Watch The Guardians Top 10 Plays From Before The All-Star Break: Plays 1-5

Let's finish off our countdown with the top five plays from the first part of the season. If you missed our ranking of plays 6-10, make sure to watch them!. Zach Plesac has made some incredible plays on the mound during his career, but this one has to be the best. He came off the mound, barehanded the ball, and fired it to first to get the runner out leaving Naylor standing there and shaking his head in disbelief. Plesac makes it looks so easy!
CLEVELAND, OH

