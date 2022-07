CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two years after his NFL playing career ended, former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is back in the league -- but as a coach in Detroit. The Lions announced Saturday afternoon that they had hired Barrett as an offensive assistant, although his actual responsibilities were not revealed. Barrett’s last pro activity as a player was when he signed with the CFL’s Edmonton Elks last January, but was placed on the league’s retired list in March after an injury.

