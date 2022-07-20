ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in police shooting in Horn Lake identified

By Morgan Mitchell, Quametra Wilborn
 4 days ago

UPDATE: DeSoto County Coroner has identified the woman killed as Molka Horton, age 39 of Memphis. Her body will be sent to the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Horn Lake, Mississippi and now several officers are on leave, sources say.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now looking into a deadly shooting involving Horn Lake Police officers. Four officers are on administrative leave, according to the Horn Lake Police Chief.

In a statement, the chief said a woman pointed a gun at officers after leading them on a chase.

The incident began at approximately 1:35 a.m. after police attempted to pull over a Jeep Cherokee on Goodman Road at Mallard Creek but the driver refused to stop which led Horn Lake police on a short pursuit.

Police said they then made several attempts to stop her vehicle with stop sticks and what they call tactical vehicle intervention maneuvers. Officers pulled out spike strips at Goodman Road and Dancy and again at Goodman and Pasadena but the driver continued on four flat tires.

When the vehicle finally stopped, police say the suspect got out of the vehicle holding a revolver and pointed it at officers, which led to the officer firing at the driver.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

VIDEO: Man says he was beaten by Oakland police in his home

We counted more than 50 evidence markers placed on the ground. They were all placed next to the vehicle which is riddled with bullet holes.

Police had blocked off both directions of Goodman Road until 7 a.m.

Four Horn Lake police officers have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with the department’s policy.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation announced they will be assisting with this investigation.

Police have not revealed why they conducted the initial traffic stop or why the woman might have evaded officers.  Police have also not released the identity of the woman at this time.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.

