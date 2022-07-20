Adam Neumann is back with a new crypto-climate scheme

Fancy seeing you here. Adam Neumann has resurfaced with a new crypto scheme that aims to tackle the climate crisis, and experts are sharing how to become a digital nomad.

1. Adam Neumann is back. This time, the WeWork cofounder is behind Flowcarbon, a company that claims its crypto token will help fund projects aimed at decarbonizing the world and fighting the climate crisis.

Flowcarbon plans to sell a cryptocurrency backed by carbon credits called the Goddess Nature Token. And while carbon credits are a lucrative industry, they have a dubious track record of actually doing any good.

In short, even as companies were scooping up carbon credits to avoid having to reduce emissions at the source, the credits haven't delivered the promised emissions reductions. Now, investors like Neumann are trying to cash in on the growing market segment, even as its actual benefits remain murky.

However, Flowcarbon has already suffered setbacks, as the company decided to "wait for markets to stabilize" before launching its products, as per the Wall Street Journal.

Inside the new climate scheme investors like Neumann are cashing in on.

In other news:

2. Twitter won its first battle in its lawsuit with Elon Musk. Musk and Twitter's legal teams squared off in court for the first time yesterday, and a judge agreed to move the case forward on an "expedited" schedule. The case will go to trial in October — a step that could set Twitter up for future wins.

3. Amazon banned Plan B sellers from buying ads on its platform days after the Roe v. Wade reversal. After the Supreme Court's decision, Amazon banned some sellers of abortion-inducing drugs and morning-after pills from advertising on the platform, according to an internal document seen by Insider. What we know about the changes.

4. Netflix lost nearly 1 million subscribers last quarter. While that number beat its expectation of losing 2 million subscribers, it still marks two consecutive quarters of subscriber losses — a first in the streamer's history. Get the rundown on Netflix's earnings.

5. Meet 32 startup founders who are also active startup investors. Founders of startups like Cityblock Health and Deel are still investing in their fellow entrepreneurs, even as they're building their own company. They share what they look for in startup investments.

6. Uber will pay over $2 million to disabled riders after charging them with waiting fees. After the DOJ sued Uber over its waiting time fee policy, saying it discriminated against disabled riders, Uber has agreed to pay $2 million — and it could have to pay millions more.

7. The digital-nomad lifestyle is more accessible than ever. With advancements in tech and more than 40 countries offering digital-nomad visas, more people are starting a digital-based lifestyle. We spoke with experts who explained how to become someone who can work from anywhere.

8. Microsoft Teams could be the next social network. Microsoft is launching Viva Engage, an app within Teams that looks like Facebook (it'll even include Instagram-like Stories) and is meant to encourage social networking while at work. More on Microsoft's new social network.

Odds and ends:

9. A new game in Google Meet helps kill time while you wait for meetings to start. "The Robot Game" is an endless runner game, just like Google Chrome's Dinosaur Game — and the longer you play, the harder and faster it gets. Here's how to play.

10. Chevrolet is taking on Ford's Mustang Mach-E with a new electric Blazer. With up to 320 miles of range, the $45,000 electric Blazer is one of several electric models General Motors has coming down the pike — get a look at it here.

