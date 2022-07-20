ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Secret Service has submitted just one text to the Jan. 6 committee, panel member says

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adQdx_0gm1jjvX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMjLF_0gm1jjvX00
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

  • The Jan. 6 panel has received one text message from the Secret Service in response to a subpoena, Rep. Zoe Lofgren said.
  • The agency reportedly can't recover a trove of deleted text messages sent by agents on Jan. 6, 2021.
  • The Secret Service said it is conducting a forensic search but the records are likely not recoverable.

The Secret Service submitted just one text message to the House January 6 committee in response to a subpoena compelling them to provide communications from the day of and before the Capitol riot, a panel member said.

The committee subpoenaed the text messages and other information from the agency after being told by a government watchdog last week that a trove of Secret Service texts had been erased.

The Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the agency was still attempting a forensic search for the records, but indicated they were likely not recoverable, The New York Times reported. The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that the agency is prepared to say it has nothing new to offer to the committee.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a Democratic member of the panel, told MSNBC on Tuesday that the committee had received only "one text message" from the Secret Service, which she had not yet seen.

"In their letter they gave no indication that they have secured the phones in question and done some forensic work with them. That's something we want to know," Lofgren said.

"Obviously, this doesn't look good ... Coincidences can happen but we really need to get to the bottom of this and get a lot more information than we have currently."

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told Insider that questions about the text messages should be directed to the  January 6 committee as they involve "material responsive to a congressional subpoena."

The investigators sought out the agency's communications in order to learn more about the activities of then-President Donald Trump, whom it is the Secret Service's job to protect, on the day of the riot.

The agency has found itself in hot water after apparently failing to preserve records from around that time, as it is required to do as an executive branch agency.

The Secret Service said the texts were deleted as part of a planned agency-wide reset of phones and replacement of devices in mid-January 2021, which took place 11 days after Congress first requested they preserve their communications, The Guardian reported .

The Guardian reported, citing unnamed sources, that agents were told to back up their data to an internal drive two days before the reset, though the instruction appeared to be ignored.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, another Democratic member of the panel, told MSNBC on Tuesday that the agency did submit a trove of new documents but did not include the text messages that the panel was seeking.

"Their process, as explained to us, was simply to leave it to the agents to determine whether or not there was anything on their phones worth saving that was necessary to save for federal records," she said. "As a result, today, they did not receive any texts from their agents when they made that transition that was flagged for preservation."

The Secret Service has continually denied that it deleted the texts with any malicious intent.

Agency spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told The Hill on Monday that there were no "hidden messages" being concealed, as the Secret Service do not typically communicate via text message due to security concerns.

"There's no reason for us to say the texts were lost. I mean, how do you know that those people texted? They were told to upload their official records, and they did. So this is partly what we're going to communicate to the committee, all of the data that we have. People say texts were lost. How do you know texts were sent?" he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Murphy
Person
Zoe Lofgren
Person
Donald Trump
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Secret Service#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House#Getty Images#The New York Times#The Washington Post#Democratic#Msnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
Health Digest

Ivana Trump's Cause Of Death Explained

Shock-filled tributes pour in from around the world after the sudden demise of Ivana Trump — the first wife of ex-President of the U.S. Donald Trump – at the age of 73 (via Hello). According to the magazine, Ivana Trump was an exemplary and typical 80s-era wife who endured a lot during her lifetime.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

554K+
Followers
36K+
Post
282M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy