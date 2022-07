Meyers was removed from Saturday's game against the Mariners in the bottom of the ninth inning due to an apparent elbow injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers was hit in the elbow by a pitch in the top of the ninth inning and remained in the game to run the bases, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom half of the frame. Prior to his departure, he went 2-for-3 with a double. It's not yet clear whether the 26-year-old will be forced to miss additional time.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO