59-year-old ejected, killed in crash in Dodge County

DODGE CO. — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a deputy on patrol discovered a single-vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the crash happened on County Highway G, approaching County Highway CP, in the Township of Westford. A deputy discovered the driver, a 59-year-old man, and began performing life-saving measures.

The sheriff's office said the initial investigation revealed the man was driving a 2019 GMC pickup when he approached a curve to the left on the roadway. The man failed to negotiate the curve and drove off of the right side of the road.

The pickup truck began to spin, drove off an embankment, and flipped over. The man was ejected from the vehicle.

The 59-year-old man was taken to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam where he was pronounced dead.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said the crash remains under investigation.

