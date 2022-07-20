14-year-old boy shot and killed in Harlem identified

Police have identified the 14-year-old boy shot and killed in Harlem Tuesday afternoon.

Justin Streeter, of Plainfield, New Jersey, was shot in the head at East 128th Street just east of Park Avenue.

Police got the call for shots fired just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and arriving officers found Streeter, along with a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the leg.

He is expected to survive.

Authorities say Streeter was shot while apparently saying goodbye to his old Harlem neighborhood.

Streeter's family recently moved to Plainfield for a better life, and an operating theory is someone decided to settle an old score before he left.

No arrests have been made. Neighbors say the shooting is part of a disturbing pattern.

"The area has been getting aggressively violent over the years," one resident said. "I've been this in area about nine years now. Since the economy has been tanking, the community has been in revolt."

Police acknowledge how bad it's gotten.

"What about the parents? What about the families? What about the grandmothers out here?" NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. "This is terrible, and we shouldn't have to suffer through this gun violence. New York is so much better."

The investigation comes as Mayor Eric Adams is convening the Mayors Against Illegal Guns summit , joining forces with other cities to discuss common strategies to battle gun violence.

Meantime, the search for suspects continues.

They are asking for the public's help with any information.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

