Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer in last ever PMQs

Boris Johnson is preparing for his final Prime Minister’s Questions before leaving No 10.

He will face Keir Starmer in parliament for the last time as PM at noon on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson this month agreed to step down following multiple resignations from cabinet members and leave his position when a new Tory leader is announced in September.

However, as parliament goes on recess for summer from Thursday, this will his final PMQs.

Mr Johnson addressed his departure in last week’s session.

He said: “It’s perfectly true that I leave not at a time of my choosing. It’s absolutely true.

“But I am proud of the fantastic teamwork that has been involved in all of those projects, both nationally and internationally.

“I’m also proud of the leadership that I have given… and I will be leaving soon with my head held high,” he added.

The prime minister jokingly thanked Sir Keir for being “considerably less lethal than other members of this House.”

“Over three years, in spite of every opportunity, he’s never really come up with an idea, a plan or a vision for this country,” he added.

Two MPs – Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill of the Scottish nationalist Alba Party – were thrown out of the fiery penultimate session.

Currently, Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss remain in the race for the Conservative leadership after Kemi Badenoch was knocked out of the running on Tuesday.

The final two candidates will be revealed at 4pm on Wednesday after a vote earlier in the afternoon.