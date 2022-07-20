ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Voters are moving on from the pandemic, and that’s bad news for Biden

By Haisten Willis
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew polling shows that voters are largely moving on from the COVID-19 pandemic despite the presence of new variants and rising hospitalizations — and that could spell bad news for President Joe Biden . Just 1% of respondents in a Monmouth University poll identified the coronavirus as the...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 7

steven
4d ago

And yet there were over 800,000 deaths under Biden’s watch due to Covid. But hey, if they stop reporting the numbers and scaring people then it seems like he is handling it.

Reply(3)
4
djjs
3d ago

finally Americans are no longer falling for the scare tactics that got Biden elected!

Reply
4
