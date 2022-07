These days, while many have rapidly caught the travel bug, others seek a transportive experience closer to home. We’ve traded in trips to big coastal cities and far off destinations for opportunities to rediscover our home islands. And for those who most miss the metropolitan museums housing iconic works of art—Beyond Monet Honolulu is an imaginative oasis. The larger-than-life exhibit is far from any traditional museum experience. Step into the immersive world of impressionist painter Claude Monet and get lost in a dream-like orchestration of 400 of the artists most awe-inspiring works.

