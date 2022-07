Government officials deliberating on whether to launch a public campaign to reduce energy usage this winter may want to avert their eyes from the reaction to last week’s heatwave advice. As temperatures soared, government and health agencies advised Britons how to remain safe in the heat. Twitter users’ response? A wave of terse comments. “The nanny state has spoken,” read one. “Most normal adults already know this,” snarked another.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO