Anderson County, TX

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-20 13:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Choctaw, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 today and Sunday. * WHERE...Pushmataha and Choctaw Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT today and Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stephens, Young by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Stephens; Young The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Young County in north central Texas Northeastern Stephens County in north central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eliasville, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ivan, Eliasville, South Bend, Crystal Falls and Newcastle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX

