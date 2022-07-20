State awards $1M for cannabis program to be offered at Orange County Community College

Some students at a Hudson Valley community college will soon be able to take courses on cannabis.



Gov. Kathy Hochul has chosen Orange County Community College as one of four SUNY and CUNY community colleges to be a part of the program.



OCCC will be awarded $1 million and serve as the lead campus with Dutchess, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester community colleges to offer the classes.



It's estimated to include over 200 participants.

"New York's new cannabis industry is creating exciting opportunities, and we will ensure that New Yorkers who want careers in this growing sector have the quality training they need to be successful," says Gov. Hochul.

