ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

State awards $1M for cannabis program to be offered at Orange County Community College

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BI4c4_0gm1c3oV00

Some students at a Hudson Valley community college will soon be able to take courses on cannabis.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has chosen Orange County Community College as one of four SUNY and CUNY community colleges to be a part of the program.

OCCC will be awarded $1 million and serve as the lead campus with Dutchess, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester community colleges to offer the classes.

It's estimated to include over 200 participants.

"New York's new cannabis industry is creating exciting opportunities, and we will ensure that New Yorkers who want careers in this growing sector have the quality training they need to be successful," says Gov. Hochul.

For more information, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Orange County, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
Orange County, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Education
County
Orange County, NY
City
Sullivan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny College#York College#Community Colleges#Cuny#Suny#Occc#Rockland#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

93K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy