Education

The Real Deal: How to save on back-to-school supplies

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Back-to-school sales and deals are back.

The best days to shop for school supplies are Sunday and Monday before the crowd increases and inventory decreases from the sales that start on Sundays.

Online also features manufacturers coupons on office products from Bic, Kleenex, Post-it and more. Savings can also be found in Sunday circulars and magazines.

Dollar stores are an additional place to save by purchasing pens, calculators, clipboards and more rather than going to conventional retailers.

Old Navy also slashed prices to their merchandise on Sundays, so the best selection of clothing deals is early Monday morning.

Cardbear and Raise for Discounts on Digital Giftcards offer as much as 20% off a gift card, so consumers can get more for less.

Other savvy options include signing up for store rewards or apps to get the latest on back to school shopping. Real time price comparisons while shopping and rebate apps will also help consumers to save.

Other options include reusing leftover supplies from last year.

