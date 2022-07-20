Woman charged for walking in roadway with child in SC
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged after deputies say she intentionally walked in the roadway with a child who was hit by a vehicle in Laurens County.
According to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded on July 13 at 9:45 p.m. to Highway 76 West near Rabon Road in reference to a child hit by a vehicle.
Deputies said Samantha Carol Towler was intentionally walking into the flow of traffic with a child.
Towler was charged with inflicting great bodily injury upon a child.
