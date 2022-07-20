Ohio State Fair one week away: What you need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State Fair returns to full capacity for the first time in two years next week with some new additions, old favorites, and free parking.

NBC4 spoke with the assistant general manager of the Ohio State Fair, Alicia Shoults, about what Ohioans can expect to see, hear, and do this year at the fair. Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Where & when

July 27- Aug. 7, 2022

Ohio Expo Center

717 E. 17th Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43211 (follow signs from 71 coming from the north & south for parking)

Hours of operation: Mon. – Fri.: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sat. & Sun.: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., (except Aug. 7, admission gates close at 6 p.m., rides end at 10 p.m.)

Midway Ride Hours: Sat.-Thurs., 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.; Fridays, 11 a.m. – Midnight

Adult (13-59) $10

Youth (6-12) $8

Senior (60+) $8

Children (5 & under) free

Activities to do

Ride rides: $30 Ride-All-Day Wristband, $25 Advance-Sale Ride-All-Day Wristband (available online through July 26), $1 credits (all rides require 3 or more credits)

Ohio State Fair concert series (additional tickets required for some):

July 27: Kidz Bop Live

July 29: Foreigner

July 30: Nelly

Aug. 2: Scotty McCreery

Aug. 4: Ice Cube

Aug. 5: Willie Nelson

All Ohio-State Fair Band and Youth Choir, July 31

Sale of Champions livestock auction, Aug. 7

CLICK HERE for a daily schedule of events

Places to eat

Taste of Ohio Cafe

Dairy Products Building

Midway vendors

Attractions to see