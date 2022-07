Personally, the best Mexican food I've found in Lancaster is on wheels and they go by the name Walk-O Taco. The masterminds behind this food truck are offering traditional Mexican food in a portable brown bag filled with crunchy deliciousness. It's simple, affordable and delicious. But since you never really know far in advance where this truck will show up, I'm focusing on highlighting some of the county's brick-and-mortar restaurants today.

