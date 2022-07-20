Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northeast Clark County by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, avoid alcoholic and caffeinated...alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0