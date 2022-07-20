ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, MN

Western Minnesota city disbanding its police department after more than 140 years

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORRIS, Minn. (AP) — Local leaders in one western Minnesota city have voted to disband the police department, which has dwindled to just two officers, including the chief. The city...

Guest
3d ago

It's a sad day alright! This speaks volumes about the leadership in Morris.

Jason Miller
3d ago

Pretty sad when you can’t support the people that protect you! Most sheriff departments are understaffed and can’t be hanging around rural towns in case of an emergency! Should be interesting to see how this plays out!

Not Many Wise
4d ago

Areas that don't support and respect law enforcement, shut em down and wait.

