Lake Charles, LA

Southland back from near extinction, Media Day returns to Lake Charles

By Jim Gazzolo
Lake Charles American Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurns out there is life after death. Left for dead a year ago the Southland Conference will prove it is still alive and doing better than expected today. For the first time in six years the conference’s football Media Day returns to Lake Charles in somewhat of a victory...

Lake Charles American Press

Jim Gazzolo column: Time for McNeese to step up

There are those who wondered if McNeese State football had seen its best days. They wondered why the Southland Conference had given the Cowboys so much to keep them in the league last fall. From all over the conference there were questions, none louder than those bellowing from Hammond. All...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

High hopes for Lake Charles College Prep’s Blazers, Batiste looking for playoff wins, a chance at state

Already a leader on the court and in the classroom, Lake Charles College Prep point guard Ryan Batiste is hoping to take the Blazers’ program to new heights this season. Batiste earned second team all district honors last season while helping Prep reach the first round of the playoffs. He’s hoping for a longer postseason run in his senior season. Last year’s first round loss to Carroll was the first time the Blazers lost in the first round in its four playoff appearances. After winning a postseason game in three straight seasons, the Blazers missed the playoffs in 2020 and has lost in the first round each of the past two seasons.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Matthew Neil Hardy

Matthew Neil Hardy was born Aug. 16, 1975, in Lake Charles, La., the second of Fredman and Geraldine Hardy’s three children. Matthew was baptized and later confirmed in the Catholic faith at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, where he remained a life long member. From the very beginning, this mighty...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Yvonne “Snookie” Young

Yvonne Faye “Snookie” Kuehn Young, 67, of Evans, La., passed from this life on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 24 years, Mickey Young of Evans, La.; children, Kenneth “Glenn’ Augenstein of Topsy, La., Jessica Duhon and Shawn of Grand Lake, La., Slade Young and Talia of DeRidder, La., Marla Goodman and Perry of DeRidder, La., Kelli Harper and Glyn of DeRidder, La.; mother, Billie Kuehn of Lake Charles, La.; brothers, Chuck Kuehn and Carrie of Lake Charles, La., John Kuehn and Wendi of Lake Charles, La.; sisters, Gigi Kuehn of Lake Charles, La., Peggy Anderson and David of Midland, Texas, Diana Chapman of Lake Charles, La., Jane Fontenot and Mike of Lake Charles, La., Renee Clark and Keith of Lake Charles, La.; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Delores J. Anderson

Deloris Joseph Anderson was born on Aug. 5, 1961, to the union of Mary Lee Frank and Elton Joseph in Lake Charles, La. Deloris accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized in the Baptist faith. She was a long time member of Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor Ernest Arvie. Prior to moving to Baton Rouge, La., due to the evacuation of Hurricanes Laura and Delta, she attended Christian World Church under the leadership of Pastor Jerry Snider.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Edward Earnest Nelson Jr.

Edward Earnest Nelson, Jr. was born Dec. 18, 1941 in Lake Charles, La., to the late Edward E. Sr. and Marjorie Nelson. He left this world July 19, 2022. He was 80 years old. He and his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Elzada Gunn attended Marion High School and shortly after they were wed. They were lifelong residents of the Lake Charles, La., and together welcome four children.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Update on Construction at High School Drive/Texas St. Intersection in DeRidder

The City of DeRidder has issued an update on the construction at the High School Drive/Texas Street intersection. The city is working toward having these repairs complete by the start of school. They have addressed some water line and water valve issues while this intersection is closed. That work has been done and we are proceeding with the scheduled intersection work.
KPLC TV

New gardening center coming to downtown Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is good news for plant and gardening enthusiasts - a new garden center is in the works in downtown Lake Charles. “Well, then of course, then the storms came and took out everything,” Keith Greenlee said. “I lost my partner at the same time. So, I decided to go forward with the dream.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 22, 2022. Abriel Vargas Rivera, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; Drug paraphernalia; Possession of a Schedule I drug; Tail lamps; Illegal possession of stolen firearms. Skyler Donavon Beard, 27, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Sports
Lake Charles American Press

7/21: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Luis Enrique Hernandez, 27, Baytown, Texas — aggravated assault upon a dating partner. Leonard Douglas Dronette, 60, 4147 Fluty Lane, DeQuincy — careless operation; operating while intoxicated, first offense; vehicular negligent injuring. Bond: $29,000. Derrick James Bertrand Jr.,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Firefighters respond to Muller’s building after lightning strike

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department has given the “all-clear” this morning after responding to the Muller’s building in downtown Lake Charles following a lightning strike nearby. Authorities say a lightning strike struck the energy power box next to the building which caused...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WAFB

O’Neal shooting suspect arrested in Calcasieu Parish

BATON ROUGE, La - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the LSP Fugitive Task Force arrested Roy Haynes, 31, of Baton Rouge, on Thursday July 21, for allegedly shooting a woman on O’Neal Lane . EBRSO responded to the shooting on July 19, at 5:50 p.m. The victim was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Christ Bridge Academy, already being sued by Sowela, rescinds lease request

Christ Bridge Academy has rescinded a request to temporarily lease the old Jennings Elementary School while it moves forward on plans to build a new Academy. “Christ Bridge Academy understands that the efforts from both parties to find a win-win situation was much more difficult than we previously expected, therefore Christ Bridge Academy rescinds the proposal to occupy Jeff Davis Parish vacant properties for the school year,” Christ Bridge Academy Principal and Founder Dr. Scott Blanchard said in addressing the Jeff Davis Parish School Board on Thursday.
JENNINGS, LA
brproud.com

Search is on for tractor truck after $80,000 worth of equipment taken from L’Auberge Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Law enforcement agencies in Louisiana are searching for a stolen 18-wheeler. The red Kenworth Construction T680 Tractor Truck was taken from L’Auberge Lake Charles. According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the truck is “towing a white drive in trailer loaded with approximately $80,000 worth of equipment bearing an unknown temporary tag.”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

DeRidder police report rise in fake money use

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The DeRidder Police Department is warning businesses and residents that they have seen a rise in the use and attempted use of fake money in the city. Prop bills labeled “for motion picture use only” have been used during private sales and at local businesses, according to police. They look genuine at a glance, so police advise looking closely at all bills before accepting them.

