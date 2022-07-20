ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

'A Thousand Acres' takes an acclaimed novel set in Iowa from an Iowa author to create a new opera

By Isaac Hamlet, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
As the show's director, Kristine McIntyre, observed, “It’s not every day a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist hands over her book to you and lets you do what you want with it."

McIntyre and her collaborators wanted to create a new opera, adapted from Jane Smiley's book, "A Thousand Acres." The results speak for themselves.

The show is in the middle of its debut run at Indianola's Blank Performing Arts Center as part of the Des Moines Metro Opera's 50th anniversary season. The new opera opened on July 9 and has one performance through July 22.

DMMO decided to commission the novel in 2018 as it considered how to celebrate the opera company's 50 years, said Michael Egel, the general and artistic director at the opera.

“We knew that we wanted to write a new piece for the 50th anniversary," he said. “We wanted to pick a story that would be our story to tell, but would also have some recognizability to it."

So "A Thousand Acres" became DMMO's first new, main-stage opera since 1986, when the company commissioned an adaptation of "The Tempest."

What is 'A Thousand Acres?'

Smiley's original 1991 work is a female-focused retelling of Shakespeare's "King Lear." The novel tells the story of the Cook family, whose patriarch, Larry, decides to hand over his farm to his three daughters: Ginny, Rose and Caroline.

Similar to the Shakespeare play that inspired it, the decision triggers a cavalcade of tragedy. But unlike the Bard's tale, Smiley's narrative doesn't focus on the youngest child, but the two older siblings, in particular, the eldest, Ginny, played by Elise Quagliata.

McIntyre brought Smiley's text to the table when she heard the opera wanted to do something special for the anniversary celebration.

"I thought it would be great," said Smiley in a video conversation with McIntyre regarding the adaptation. "The plot is there, the characters are there, you need the singers and the music and it does — it lifts it up somehow."

In addition to serving as director, McIntyre took on the role of dramaturge early on, helping to adapt and assemble the show. Egel contacted Quagliata in late 2019 to take on the leading role.

Following Quagliata's acceptance, Egel gifted her with a copy of the novel.

“I remember starting the book and reading it in 24 hours," Quagliata said. "It was the fastest I’d read a book in a long time. I was so compelled by the storytelling and by Ginny.”

'It checks one of the most important criteria of American opera'

McIntyre began working with the Des Moines Metro Opera in 2011, and its commitment to showcasing American operas keeps her coming back.

“What made me interested immediately (in DMMO) was what Michael was trying to do with the company, the direction he was trying to take things," McIntyre said. "He's really interested in doing American opera ... (and) I’m really interested in where opera is going rather than where opera has been."

The adaptation is undoubtedly a work of contemporary opera, from the fragmented and dream-like structure of the set to the implementation of projected video in the show, to the very assemblage of the music.

The production opens with a man playing guitar and singing on a porch located in a relatively modern backdrop for middle America. For many, that may seem a far cry from the melodramatic imagery often associated with opera.

“I think it checks one of the most important criteria of American opera," said McIntyre, regarding the show's setting and subject matter. "It shows the struggles of everyday people… and it’s set on a farm. There’s nothing more American I could do unless I had a cowboy on stage.”

While the topics that are touched on may be seemingly mundane to a modern audience member, they achieve the same high drama one might expect from opera.

“It’s highly relatable and no more traumatic than any of our great operas," Quagliata said. “People say it’s a hard story, but I think it’s hard because it looks like your mom or your sister."

"A Thousand Acres" also features two female leads — Ginny, played by Quagliata, and the middle Cook sister, Rose, played by Sara Gartland.

McIntyre describes it as "remarkable" that the main relationship in this opera is between Ginny and Rose.

"Scenes between two women in opera, where they’re not trying to kill each other, are rare,” she said.

'The landscape is one of the most important things in the book'

Quagliata finds the ending of the opera happier than the one presented in the novel.

She remembers reading the music for those final moments of the show after reading the novel and being struck by the hopefulness of the finale.

“Finally Ginny had something beautiful. It was like she had a gift that she got to unwrap," she said. “The book is fairly ambiguous at the end, and that’s one of the changes from the beginning to the end is it's more uplifting.”

As is to be expected from any adaptation, this is not the only alteration from page to stage. McIntyre noted that many scenes not previously set on the family farm were moved there as a practical staging decision.

Another part of converting prose to opera is finding ways to capture the size and grandeur of Iowa's fields.

McIntyre said it was decided early on to use video projection.

"The landscape is one of the most important things in the book… giving a sense of Iowa, giving a sense of the farm is key," McIntyre said.

That expanse is also communicated in the music. As composer Kristin Kuster recalled, there was something about the air in Iowa that struck her and informed the process of musically invoking that rural setting.

"There’s just a smell to the humidity out there," she said, recounting a trip to Iowa done in the heat of July. "I think it’s the corn starting to sweat.”

As Kuster began working on the music and collaborating with librettist Mark Campbell, she kept the heat and the smell in mind. As she imagined scenes of the family drama playing out, it was against that sweating summer swelter.

“While there is a lot of dissonance in this music, it’s beautiful dissonance. It’s not super crunchy," she said. "This is a really dysfunctional family. It’s a severely dysfunctional family, but they also love each other. But to try to capture that sentiment is very different than trying to capture an opera that’s all about war or all about fighting."

Beyond creating a work that can engage fans of opera, fans of the book and those new to both, the makers of the opera hope to help push the modern American opera forward using this acclaimed Iowa-set story.

“It’s always a thrill to be able to create something new and something to put a distinct stamp on it," Egel said.

Isaac Hamlet covers arts, entertainment and culture at the Des Moines Register. Reach him at ihamlet@gannett.com or 319-600-2124, follow him on Twitter @IsaacHamlet.

Tickets available

Those interested in attending a sold-out performance can add their name to a waitlist on the opera's website to be informed if seats become available for the desired showtime. Blank Performing Arts Center is at 513 N. D St. in Indianola.

#A Thousand Acres#Operas
