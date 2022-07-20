ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See new images of SingleSpeed Brewing Co.'s planned location in Des Moines' Market District

By Kim Norvell, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
Owners of the planned SingleSpeed Brewing Co. location in Des Moines hope to create a park-like atmosphere amid the industrial "sea of concrete" that is slated for conversion into the Market District, Maggie Watkins with INVISION Architecture told the city's Urban Design Review Board on Tuesday.

The Waterloo-based brewery won the board's preliminary approval for its adaptive re-use of a former tire shop at 303 Scott Ave. on the east bank of the Des Moines River. It's expected to open in summer 2023.

Developer Jake Christensen said SingleSpeed hopes to capitalize on the adjacent John Pat Dorrian bike and pedestrian trail, planned changes to the Scott Avenue Dam as part of the ICON Water Trails project and its proximity to Principal Park.

The former Earl's Tire & Service Center is on the southwestern edge of the 260-acre Market District site, which city leaders envision as a densely populated urban neighborhood south of the East Village, with offices, shopping and entertainment as well as housing.

Christensen told the board that the improvements SingleSpeed plans to undertake, including expansive outdoor seating, greenspace and play areas, are inspired by the location. The brewery's presentation included several new artist's renderings.

"We think it's a perfect location to activate the rest of the area," Christensen said. "The outdoor seating and connectivity (to those amenities) really should drive a lot of traffic that currently isn’t enjoying this part of the river."

Watkins said the team's biggest challenge is renovating the 9,500-square-foot interior of the building, which was expanded three times over the course of its 100-year history.

SingleSpeed plans a large beer hall with a two-way bar accessible from inside and outside, garage-style doors that can be opened in good weather, a traditional dining space, a kitchen and a brewhouse. Owner Dave Morgan previously told the Des Moines Register he plans to offer a full food menu, similar to what's available at SingleSpeed's Waterloo location, and a five-barrel brewery system for Des Moines-specific beers.

Beer brewed on site will be served there; though Single Speed beers are available at Des Moines metro retailers, no distribution is planned from the Des Moines location.

Des Moines City Council in May approved preliminary terms of a development agreement with SingleSpeed that would provide $950,000 in tax increment financing for the $5.4 million renovation.

Des Moines officials hope SingleSpeed's project will lead to other development in the area.

"We're trading a tire shop for a really great place to hang out," said Vince Ward, a member of the Urban Design Review Board.

Kim Norvell covers growth and development for the Register. Reach her at knorvell@dmreg.com or 515-284-8259. Follow her on Twitter @KimNorvellDMR.

