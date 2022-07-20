ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny students add a pop of color to Uptown with a new mural on the Leaning Tower of Pizza

By Chris Higgins, Des Moines Register
A new mural sprung up on an Ankeny landmark this month, kickstarting a student effort to bring more art to town.

Caeden De Bruin, Katie Johnson, Emma Bresson and Isaiah Stearns were involved in bringing the mural to the side of the Leaning Tower of Pizza, 512 S.W. 3rd St., in Ankeny's Uptown. The mural grew out of their work in Orbis, a project-based learning program in the Ankeny school district where students pursue ways to solve problems and improve the community.

The goal for these students was to incorporate more art into Ankeny. De Bruin, who will be a junior at Ankeny Centennial this fall, said he's been making art for a few years now, including doing commissioned stencil pieces and fashion design and interning with a muralist in Des Moines.

"I figured I should try to do something like that in Ankeny, not just in Des Moines," he said.

The colorful and retro comic-style mural includes whimsical elements, like a skateboarder delivering pizza, and nods to Ankeny's past, like a vintage lamppost.

The students wanted something vibrant that also fit the vibe of Uptown, and they interacted with people who were out and about in the neighborhood to ask about what they wanted to see included.

"People are in awe right now because it's not something you see every day," said Johnson, a spring graduate from Ankeny Centennial who said she's been making art ever since she could hold a pencil.

Kevin Harrington, the owner of the Leaning Tower of Pizza, has been thinking about putting a mural up for years, but doing so privately can be pricy. His business was the first the Orbis students reached out to.

"When they walked in, it was an immediate yes," Harrington said. They soon began brainstorming ideas for the project, and he said he loves the result.

De Bruin, who has two years left in Orbis, said he plans to continue with the initiative to bring more art to Ankeny.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

