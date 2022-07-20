ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 variants have become expert in evading body's protections, MU professor says

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

The variants and sub-variants of COVID-19 continue to mutate and have become expert in evading protective antibodies, says University of Missouri professor Kamlendra Singh .

Singh is a professor in the MU College of Veterinary Medicine and principal investigator in the Bond Life Sciences Center.

He has worked with Hickman High School student Saathvik Kannan and MU undergraduate student Austin Spratt to analyze protein sequences from more than 10 million coronavirus samples collected from around the world since November 2021.

"Many of them don't survive," Singh said of the virus variants and sub-variants when they face the body's defenses. Those that do survive, however, become better at finding weaknesses in the defenses.

Omicron has become a champion at adaptation, Singh said.

"It has so many adaptations," Singh said.

He recently determined there were 115 sub-variants of the omicron variant and he suspects there are probably 130 by now, he said.

The adaptations, combined with the availability of vaccines and boosters, have some positive aspects, he said.

"It is not as deadly as it used to be," Singh said. "It looks like it is less lethal."

Although less lethal, many people still die from the virus, he said.

And there's a flipside to the reduced lethality. The mutated viruses are more contagious. Combined with a relaxation of COVID protocols, the viruses spread easily through populations, he said.

"We shouldn't relax," he said.

More: Mizzou research examines why COVID-19 omicron variant is so transmissible: 'It can escape'

He has made that mistake. Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 three times. The first infection and the worst was when he traveled to India and returned. He mistakenly had too much confidence that the vaccine would protect him, he said.

"I kind of relaxed," he said. "I should have known better."

He's working on an antiviral drug to treat people who have COVID-19 by reducing the patient's viral load. It's been used as a supplement with some patients in India, Great Britain and southeast Asia, but hasn't been approved by the FDA.

He envisions the potential for an antiviral "cocktail" like those AIDS patients use, he said.

The work that Kannan and Spratt do with his research is important, he said.

"They are two brilliant scientists," he said. "They come with the answers. I couldn't do this without them."

The virus and its adaptations aren't going away and may continue as something like seasonal influenza, Singh said.

"We need to keep working until we find drugs to make life better for people," Singh said.

Even then, he said there's no absolute protection.

His findings are in "Complex mutation pattern of omicron BA.2: Evading antibodies without losing receptor interactions." It was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

Roger McKinney is the education reporter for the Tribune. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

