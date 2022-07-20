ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Is Jalon Daniels the starting quarterback for Kansas football? Certainly looks that way.

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Asi7q_0gm1SGul00

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kansas football coach Lance Leipold is being vague, and he knows it.

A question posed to Leipold last week during the Big 12 Conference’s media days at AT&T Stadium is addressing whether he’s ready to name a starting quarterback. Because junior Jalon Daniels is among the Jayhawks’ representatives there, and the only Kansas quarterback in that group, one could deduce Leipold might be ready to publicly state Daniels is in that position. It’d be a far different situation than last year, when Leipold didn’t release the name of his starter — now-redshirt senior Jason Bean — until not long before the season opener.

Leipold, in response, is explaining Daniels is there for a number of reasons that include Daniels’ play as the starter the final three games last year — such as the overtime win at Texas. Leipold is joking he hasn’t named sophomore running back Devin Neal as a starter either. While acknowledging his answer is vague and the question valid, Leipold highlights how they are fostering competition, how Bean is improving and that they know what’s expected of Daniels in August.

But considering the passion Daniels is speaking with later on that day, the manner in which he’s carrying himself, it’d be hard to characterize him as anything but the individual set to be Kansas’ starter for the Sept. 2 opener at home against Tennessee Tech.

“I feel like we’re all helping each other build,” Daniels, asked if he feels he’s the No. 1 quarterback at Kansas, is saying. “At the end of the day, I’m not into all the numbers or any of that type of stuff. Because at the end of the day, I want to be able to make myself better. I said it last year before the season, I’m going to say it again, only person I’m competing with is myself. At the end of the day, it’s a you versus you mentality. If you feel like you’re not able to compete with the ones around you, that just means that you don’t feel confident in what you can do.”

Neal, speaking to Daniels being a face of the program, adds later: “He's handling everything coming his way like someone that’s really humble. Because he can take it and run with it, and the fact that he still talks about everybody else before himself really means a lot and it shows his character. And that’s one of the things I respect about him.”

Remaining committed to improvement

Daniels understands how quickly a situation can change.

The “next-man-up” phrase that’s so often used around football became a reality for the Jayhawks at quarterback in 2021. Last season, Bean and then-redshirt senior Miles Kendrick suffering injuries in an early November game against Kansas State is why Daniels was thrust into the starting role the next week against Texas.

Because Daniels remained poised for any possibility, as he said last week they have to be this year as well, he helped guide Kansas to a road win against the Longhorns. He threw for 202 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing for 45 yards and a score. After the game he could stand on the field with now-redshirt sophomore tight end Jared Casey, who caught Daniels’ two-point conversion pass that won the game in overtime, and have a conversation as they stared up at the scoreboard.

“Dang, bro, they ain’t never think that we was going to be able to do something like this,” Daniels remembers their discussion going. “Don’t it just feel good being able to prove people wrong?”

Daniels was limited at times this spring as he continued his recovery from a surgery to repair what he said was a “lower-leg injury” he suffered when he was “rolled up on” in the second-to-last game of the season against TCU. But he specified that was a move made purely out of caution, as he worked his way back to feeling 100%. He said he was able to work through minor pain issues during the spring, and is 100% now.

So, that work in offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s offense can continue unabated as the Jayhawks move toward a second season with Leipold and Kotelnicki in Lawrence. Daniels can keep developing timing on route concepts with the wide receivers who returned, like a potential No. 1 target in redshirt sophomore Lawrence Arnold, and a newcomer like Minnesota transfer Douglas Emilien. Daniels can carry on with learning how dynamic the running back room led by Neal can be.

“This is my first year where I’m able to go into the next season with that same offense,” said Daniels, who did start six games as a freshman in 2020 when Les Miles was still the head coach. “So, I definitely was able to get more comfortable with everything that’s going on, finally being able to know this play is going to work against that defensive coverage and just being able to keep breaking down our offense in that aspect.”

What Daniels is working on individually, Leipold said, is a mix of what Daniels has a desire to improve and directives from the coaching staff. There are evaluations and meetings where they go over various details.

In addition to the coaching changes that Daniels is not having to deal with this offseason, Leipold noted there aren’t the same restrictions that Daniels used to have to manage due to the pandemic. Being a student of the game in the past, Leipold explained, has been stymied by the policies and procedures that had to be put in place.

“Now he has a chance to do that and learn and grow as a quarterback,” Leipold said. “And these guys watch different things and see it and watch the time or they read stories about, whether it be Philip Rivers or (Tom) Brady and (Aaron) Rodgers, whoever it is, and the time they spend. I think he's embraced that as he’s starting to see, as he’s becoming — he’s been in college now a couple years. He gets to see it. He’s built his routine. He’s comfortable. He’s maturing. All those things help elevate games for guys.”

And the work Daniels is involved in is a commitment to putting his body in the best position possible, too.

With the help of director for sports performance Matt Gildersleeve, Daniels said he played at 210 pounds last year and is working to be between 215 and 220 pounds this year. The memory of playing “too small” as a freshman, when he was “17 going against grown men” as he put it, is fresh on his mind. He wants his body to be prepared not just for success at the college level, but a professional opportunity in the NFL as well.

“I’ve had the dream of making it to the NFL since I can remember,” said Daniels, who also wants to be a part of turning Kansas’ program around. “Ever since I started watching football, I’ve had that dream of going to the NFL. That’s just something that I want to do for myself, but also to make my family proud.”

Remaining committed to teammates

Daniels was supposed to redshirt last season, when the possibility he could play the final couple games against TCU and West Virginia arose. He said Leipold allowed him to make the decision, about whether to save a year of eligibility or use it for a season that wasn’t going to wind up ending with a bowl game. Daniels chose to play for his teammates, and while they lost those last two games to finish 2-10 in 2021 they continued to build momentum after the Texas win that’s carried through the offseason so far.

It’s a high-profile example, but one that explains why Daniels’ efforts to continually befriend teammates shouldn’t come as a surprise. Away from the football facility, he said he tries to hang out with as many teammates as he can. He believes many things in football are contagious, and if someone sees him engaged in a certain way it increases their likelihood of doing the same.

“It really came to me when you realize that the coaches are the ones that are calling out the plays, coaching you, doing all of this outside of football, but the outcome of the game at the end of the day is on the players,” Daniels said. “You have to be able to communicate with the ones around you. You have to be able to be confident in your player next to you making that play. Even if he makes a mistake, boost him up. If he makes a mistake, don’t let him get too far in his head because the only thing that’s going to do is make you start messing up.”

One close relationship Daniels has developed is one with freshman cornerback Brian Dilworth. Dilworth is someone Daniels interacted with while Dilworth was going through the recruiting process. Since Dilworth’s arrived on campus, the two have grown closer.

Daniels said Dilworth will reach out with questions about the program, or inquiries about what he could potentially do better. Daniels explained it’s not about taking the newcomer under his wing, in that sense. It’s about helping Dilworth reach his goals, because Daniels doesn’t think people decide to play college football just to play college football.

“At the end of the day, you have a goal of something that you want to get out of it,” Daniels said. “So, one thing that my strength and conditioning coach teaches as a leader — you don't want to try to make somebody do something. You want to try to make them want to do it, and that’s the biggest emphasis that I’ve taken on as a leader this offseason.”

Daniels also spoke glowingly of the relationship he has with Bean, referring to him as “my dog.” The two of them, Daniels said, have the same type of relationship he had with Kendrick before Kendrick’s time at Kansas came to an end. Daniels feels as if the two of them can talk about anything.

Bean has always been a quieter person, but Daniels thinks they’ve been able to get him to open up more. That’s what this offseason has been about, Daniels said, for Bean and others. And while it was only their first season on the roster together in 2021, Daniels said the experience of Bean’s injury and how it led to Daniels taking over the starting job wasn’t tough for their relationship.

“When he got hurt, he told me, ‘All right, bro, it’s your time,’” said Daniels, looking back to this past November. “Like, ‘Go in there, do what you’ve got to do.’ That’s what I mean by me and Bean’s relationship is very cool, and very chill. Like, me and him are like brothers. Like, I’ve never had this type of relationship with another quarterback that I’m supposed to be ‘in competition with.’”

It’s something Leipold acknowledged makes their situation at the position easier, because it eliminates what otherwise would have been a distraction. Leipold doesn’t see conflict, or people choosing sides.

Leipold, a graduate of Wisconsin-Whitewater, said when he was in college a quarterback who played ahead of him was from his hometown and they were roommates for a year. That, he allowed, can make it tough at times.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

K-State's Purple & Black fall in TBT

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A week where K-State legends returned to don the colors once more came to an end today as K-State's alumni team fell to North Texas' Bleed Green in the second round of The Basketball Tournament 87-62. After a highly competitive back and forth matchup capped off by a Jacob Pullen game winning three-pointer, the Kansas State alumni basketball team, “Purple and Black”, moved on to today’s regional semifinal game against “Bleed Green”, an alumni team from North Texas University.
The Lima News

LCC, Notre Dame and KC Chiefs legend Lynch dies

KANSAS CITY — Jim Lynch, who had legendary football careers at Lima Central Catholic, Notre Dame and with the Kansas City Chiefs, has died at age 76. Lynch starred at LCC, where he graduated in 1963 and was third-team Class AA All-Ohio. He went on to become a first-team All-American linebacker and a captain at Notre Dame on the Fighting Irish’s 1966 national champion team.
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
Texas State
Topeka, KS
College Sports
Topeka, KS
Football
State
West Virginia State
republic-online.com

The lessons of De Soto

An online map tool puts the driving distance between St. Joseph and Kansas City at 54 minutes. Can you get there a little faster? Let’s just say that someone from the Missouri State Highway Patrol may have been looking over the software designer’s shoulder when the technology was developed. Most of us who make the trip can shave off a few minutes.
DE SOTO, KS
KSNT News

Jamey Johnson coming to Kansas for performance

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Jamey Johnson will be appearing for a performance at Prairie Band Casino and Resort later this year. The show is set for Thursday, Sept. 29. Tickets will go on sale on August 1 at noon. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina's Tripp among Kansas Lottery promotion finalists

TOPEKA – The first four finalists in the Kansas Lottery’s “Cosmic Cash” second-chance promotion have been selected! There are still six winners left to be drawn in the promotion for a chance to win up to $75,000!. The first four finalists are:. ●Larry Basnight of Mission.
SALINA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miles Kendrick
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: Shooting at Kansas high school was justified

A school resource officer who shot and wounded a Kansas high school student after the student shot him four times won’t face charges because he believed his life was in danger, a prosecutor announced Friday. Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said school resource officer Erik Clark shot Jaylon Elmore at Olathe East High School after Elmore shot him four times inside an assistant principal’s office on March 4. An assistant principal, Kaleb Stoppel, was shot and wounded during the exchange, “most likely” by two bullets fired by Clark, Howe said in a report. Clark and Stoppel were released from the hospital the same day. Elmore was hospitalized for weeks before he was jailed on $1 million bond on an attempted capital murder charge. He pleaded not guilty.
Emporia gazette.com

Former USD 253 educators explain decisions to resign

The teacher shortage is hitting Kansas hard, with 1,381 vacancies in the state as of spring 2022, according to the Kansas Department of Education. Emporia Public Schools has also been heavily affected, with over 70 open positions, according to numbers the district published Tuesday. The vacancies came after USD 253...
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#University Of Kansas#Gannett#American Football#The Big 12 Conference#At T Stadium#Jayhawks#Tennessee Tech
FOX4 News Kansas City

CDC: Masks recommended in 41 Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 41 Kansas counties have moved into the high-risk category for the coronavirus. The CDC says people in those counties should wear masks indoors in public. The counties in the highest level include Wyandotte and Johnson counties. The...
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
WIBW

Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas cattleman has been indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral without paying back the full loan amount. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a Kansas cattleman with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of U.S. obligations or securities and one count of a false statement to a federally insured bank.
KSNT News

8,000 mile trip ends, veteran returns home to Kansas

LEONARDVILLE (KSNT) – A Leonardville man is receiving a warm welcome after traveling to the icy arctic and back in just 22 days. James Greer returned home after his motorcycle fundraising trip to the Arctic Circle. He is a proud veteran of the U.S. military who previously served in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. 27 News […]
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy