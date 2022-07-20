ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minna LaFortune Releases her first Reggae single Summer Love

By Santana Salmon
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinna LaFortune has released her highly anticipated first new Reggae single Summer Love on all major online music platforms. “Summer Love” was written by Minna and is arranged using genres of reggae and Hip-hop. It describes a romantic relationship that occurred during a summer season that fizzled, leaving her...

www.caribbeannationalweekly.com

Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan Drops ANOTHER New Song, “Til Brooklyn”

Zach Bryan is on an absolute rampage right now. The man dropped his 34 track studio album American Heartbreak on May 20, and if he hadn’t already, it took the world by storm. In my opinion, it’s the best album of the year so far, and I’ll be surprised...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Leimert Park’s Jabez Releases New Single and Video “Do Ur Dance”

Jabez, a hip-hop producer and musician from Los Angeles, premiered his new song and music video, “Do Ur Dance,” today with S-Curve/Hollywood Records, the industry’s most cutting-edge record company that constantly produces hit songs and pushes the boundaries of sound. Jabez is a multi-hyphenate hip-hop artist, music...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NPR

Exploring the 'Madchester' music scene of the '80s and '90s

From the late 1980s through the early '90s, the "Madchester" music scene was born out of rave club culture in Manchester, England. Combining rock, house, dance, electronic and psychedelic music, bands like Happy Mondays, The Stone Roses, New Order, 808 State and others garnered global music and pop cultural significance. The scene spawned The Hacienda, a nightclub that was the focus of the music scene, and Factory Records, an independent record label owned by Tony Wilson that signed many bands, including Happy Mondays and James. While many of the Madchester bands were from Manchester, not all the bands associated with the music of the scene were (Blur, Primal Scream and The Soup Dragons), and before and after the booming years of the dance music influenced bands, indie and punk bands from Manchester had an equally important influence on music both in the UK and globally — bands like The Fall, The Buzzcocks and The Smiths, to name a few.
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘Whiplash In Concert’ To Launch World Tour In October; Composer Justin Hurwitz Conducts Jazz Big Band Alongside Film

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Organizers of Whiplash in Concert said Thursday that the live concert series will have its world premiere October 28 at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre. In the concert, the film’s Oscar-winning composer Justin Hurwitz will conduct an 18-piece jazz big band ensemble that will play Hurwitz’s score live accompanying the 2014 Damien Chazelle film. The pic was nominated for five Oscars including Best Picture and won three including for star JK Simmons. It was the first of several collaborations between Hurwitz and Chazelle; Hurwitz won two Oscars for the score and original song for Chazelle’s...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reggae#Art#Opera#Brooklyn#Summer Love#Ardenne High School#The Methodist Choral
Billboard

ODESZA Releases Long-Awaited LP ‘The Last Goodbye’: Stream It Now

The wait is over. Five long years after the release of their last LP, ODESZA is back with a new album, The Last Goodbye. Out today (July 22) via Ninja Tune and the Seattle duo’s own Foreign Family Collective label, The Last Goodbye features 13 songs, including the previously released singles “Light Of Day,” “Behind The Sun,” “Wide Awake,” “Love Letter,” “Better Now” and the album’s title track.
SEATTLE, WA
The FADER

Beyoncé shares Renaissance tracklist and features

We're just over a week away from Renaissance, the seventh solo album Beyoncé and her first since 2016's Lemonade. We've heard this first song "Break My Soul," which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its first week, and on Wednesday Beyoncé shared the Renaissance tracklist in her Instagram Story. Watch the trailer below.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Decider.com

‘Women Who Rock’ Episode 2 Recap: ‘70s Hard Rock And Punk Finds Women Strapping On Guitars And Taking The Stage

Epix’s 4-part Women Who Rock documentary series shines a light on the ladies that helped make music history. Though they’ve been there from the start, female artists have battled sexism and industry indifference, despite creating timeless music and inspiring generations of listeners. This is the story of women as told by women, featuring an impressive array of female musicians and writers and covers all eras of popular music, from the roots of American popular music through the advent of rock n’ roll and its numerous offshoots. Produced by the same team behind 2019’s Punk series, it premiered last Sunday with additional episodes airing through the end of the month.
TV & VIDEOS
American Songwriter

3 New K-Pop & K-Hip Hop Releases You Should Be Listening To

Today, the infectious melodies and polished lyrics of K-pop and K-hip hop are exploding in popularity in countries outside of just South Korea. And with so many established artists, as well as up-and-coming acts, it can be difficult to keep up with all of the new music releases. With that in mind, American Songwriter rounded up some of today’s best K-pop and K-hip hop music below.
HIP HOP
Billboard

Top 55 EDM Love Songs of All Time

When you think of love songs, artists like Frank Sinatra, Etta James, The Beatles, Al Green and Dolly Parton are probably among the first that come to mind. Sure, it is country, pop and R&B that have seen most of the biggest hits under the everlasting theme — but “love songs” encompass much more than just sentimental ballads.
MUSIC
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Brent Faiyaz Re-Ups With Pulse Music

Click here to read the full article. Fast-rising R&B singer Brent Faiyaz, whose debut full-length “Wasteland” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200, has renewed his global publishing deal with Pulse Music Group. Faiyaz initially signed to the company in 2016; Carron Mitchell represented Faiyaz in the renewal deal. (Pictured above, L-R: Scott Cutler, co-CEO, PULSE Music Group; Jayne Andrew, Partner and Co-Owner, Colture; Brent Faiyaz; Ashley Calhoun, President, PULSE Music Group; Ty Baisden, Partner and Co-Owner, Colture; and Josh Abraham, co-CEO, PULSE Music Group. “I’m excited for the future. This is...
MUSIC
GQMagazine

Toro y Moi on Embracing His Filipino Culture With His New Album and Working With Eric Andre

Chaz Bear is a rare breed. Or perhaps more accurately, an endangered species. The 35-year-old singer, songwriter, and visual artist is one of the last surviving elements of the late-aughts indie-blog era. When his breakout single, “Blessa,” arrived in October of 2009, Obama had yet to go gray, Netflix was mailing DVDs, and people were still using musical labels like “Chillwave.” But Bear has outlived those halcyon days and, through his chameleonic output as Toro y Moi, he has evolved into one of the most prolific and polyphonic pop musicians working today. In addition to his own albums, which run the gamut from electronic, ambient, and synthpop to more analog house and funk, Bear has collaborated with everyone from Travis Scott and Tyler the Creator to Blood Orange and Haim.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
American Songwriter

Behind the Untimely Death and Legacy of Jazz Pioneer Billie Holiday

Similar to the founding principles of the blues, Billie Holiday’s life was marred with both the harsh realities of personal woes and boisterous changes of tempo. Nicknamed “Lady Day,” the Philadelphia-born singer used her tumultuous life experiences to create timeless jazz records. And within her music, her style became so unique that she altered the genre norm with songs like “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “Strange Fruit,” and “All of Me.” She also set jazz standards with songs like “What a Little Moonlight Can Do” and “Easy Living.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slipped Disc

Miles Davis bassist dies at 71

The death has been announced of jazz fusion bassist and R&B singer Michael Henderson. He played with Miles David on three albums – Jack Johnson (1971), Live-Evil (1971), and Agharta (1975).
ENTERTAINMENT

