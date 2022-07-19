Library Board Agenda: Various policies, Internet Librarian Conference, and more

In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says a project to improve traffic flow and safety along the state’s busiest interstate corridor is moving to its next phase. 80/94 FlexRoad is meant to identify the best solutions, and strategies being considered include dynamic shoulder lanes, variable speed limits, ramp metering, lane control and queue warning systems with a goal of ‘less stop and more go’. The project is along the Borman Expressway from I-65 in Indiana on the east to Illinois 394 on the west. INDOT also says the next public meeting is expected this fall. Find more information about the project here where you can also sign up for project updates. A news release said the Planning and Environment Linkage (PEL) study determined the purpose and need for the project and developed the alternatives to be studied in greater detail. It was approved by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) in April 2022 and can be accessed here.

2 DAYS AGO