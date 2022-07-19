ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

Library Board Agenda: Various policies, Internet Librarian Conference, and more

By The Lansing Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Ill. (July 19, 2022) – The July 21 meeting of the Library Board begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, in the quiet study area of the Lansing Public Library. Motion to approve the minutes from the Regular Board Meeting on June 16, 2022; Motion to approve the minutes...

District 215 Board Agenda 7/26/22

LANSING, Ill. (July 23, 2022) – The July 26 regular meeting of the District 215 School Board will take place shortly after 6 p.m. in person at the Thornton Fractional Center for Academics and Technology. The regular meeting will take place immediately after the Drivers Education Fees Hearing, which begins at 6 p.m. The full board packet and materials for the meeting, including all exhibits and other relevant materials, can be viewed here.
LANSING, IL
vfpress.news

Maywood Hires New Acting Manager After Firing Wells-Armstrong

Former village manager Chassity Wells during the meeting on June 8, 2021, where she was hired as the village manager. The board terminated her employment about a year later, at a meeting on July 19. | File. Saturday, July 23, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Maywood village...
MAYWOOD, IL
indiana105.com

Next Phase Begins for Borman Expressway FlexRoad Project

In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says a project to improve traffic flow and safety along the state’s busiest interstate corridor is moving to its next phase. 80/94 FlexRoad is meant to identify the best solutions, and strategies being considered include dynamic shoulder lanes, variable speed limits, ramp metering, lane control and queue warning systems with a goal of ‘less stop and more go’. The project is along the Borman Expressway from I-65 in Indiana on the east to Illinois 394 on the west. INDOT also says the next public meeting is expected this fall. Find more information about the project here where you can also sign up for project updates. A news release said the Planning and Environment Linkage (PEL) study determined the purpose and need for the project and developed the alternatives to be studied in greater detail. It was approved by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) in April 2022 and can be accessed here.
Lansing, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Lansing, IL
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Ribbon cutting marks launch of Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Area Command

The newly formed Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Command will host a ribbon cutting July 28 to formally mark the launch of the organization. The Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Command was created through the merger of The Salvation Army of Lake County and The Salvation Army of Porter County, which was announced in late June and became effective July 1. The merged group will be led by Capt. Bersabe Vera-Hernandez.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso to close for railroad crossing repairs

Calumet Avenue in Valparaiso will be closed next week for railroad crossing repairs. The city says Canadian National will repair and repave its crossing between Bush and Billings streets. The closure is scheduled to last from Monday to Friday. Drivers are asked to use Roosevelt Road as a detour. Meanwhile,...
VALPARAISO, IN
fox32chicago.com

A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, interrupted a joint session of Congress in the midst of affirming the results of the 2020 presidential election. The attack has been estimated to have caused $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol and triggered what has been described as likely the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history.
ILLINOIS STATE
thelansingjournal.com

Obituary: Mary Janet Sweeney

Information provided by Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home. Mary Janet (nee McParland) Sweeney of Lansing, Illinois passed away July 22, 2022, two months past her 89th birthday, the matriarch of a large, close-knit, and happy family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband David (Don), her parents John and Gertrude...
LANSING, IL
thevintagenews.com

Cabrini-Green: How Racism Turned a Promising Neighborhood into a Nightmare

Chicago’s Cabrini-Green, once a vibrant, affordable community in the Near North Side of Chicago, sought to prove what public housing projects could offer. Popularly known as the setting for the iconic film Candyman, Cabrini-Green’s history of neglect, racism, and government corruption led the housing projects into disrepair. After...
CHICAGO, IL
rtands.com

Third track construction ready to begin in Chicago suburb

Geneva, Ill., has been waiting for a third rail to be constructed for quite some time, and officials said the project should begin next month. The third track on the Union Pacific/Metra West Line will start at Kress Road in West Chicago and end at Peck Road in Geneva. The 6-mile line will be 20 ft south of existing tracks.
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana State Police give update on Gary police chief search, policy review

Changes are coming to the Gary Police Department. Three months after Gary officials announced a nationwide search for a new police chief and a policy review with the Indiana State Police, an update on their progress was given Wednesday. Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said the heart of the...
GARY, IN
starvedrock.media

70 CTA employees made more than $200,000 in 2021

(The Center Square) – A transit employee in Chicago made more than $300,000 in 2021, making him the highest-paid employee for the system. Andre Cruz, a signal maintainer for the Chicago Transit Authority, made $302,075, according to transit payroll records. His hourly base pay was $56.55, which would be $117,624 a year for working 40 hours a week.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Please put chickens on the August 16 agenda

Note: The statement below was presented as a public comment during the Committee of the Whole meeting of Lansing’s Village Board on July 19, 2022. Mr. Barker also shared the document with The Lansing Journal for publication as a Local Voices submission. Mayor Eidam, Administrator Podgorski, and Village Trustees,
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Outliers Apparel sells stand-out clothing on Ridge Road

LANSING, Ill. (July 22, 2022) – Reginald Jones always wanted to become an entrepreneur and own his own business. So much so that he once wrote an affirmation card for himself that read: “I will have a storefront in 2021.”. That dream came true for Jones after he...
LANSING, IL

