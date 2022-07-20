ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Blistering Hot Again Today in Shreveport Bossier

By Erin McCarty
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's going to be another blazing hot day across Shreveport Bossier. In fact, the entire region will continue to feel this searing heat. The National Weather Service has again issued an Excessive Heat Warning until at least 7pm Wednesday night for all of northwest and north central Louisiana. This warning also...

965kvki.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAL

Atlanta, Texas asks residents to stop outdoor watering

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Atlanta, Texas is asking residents to stop watering their lawns and flowerbeds for now because the water plant can’t keep up with the demand. According to City Manager David Cockrell, the water plant is unable to provide the volume of water...
ATLANTA, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Careful! Shreveport Is One Of Worst US Cities For STD’s

I am so glad to not be single these days. Statistics like this make me appreciate my wife even more than I ever thought possible. I'm not sure if the United States military still shows videos regarding the dangers of sexually transmitted diseases to new recruits, but the one they showed me during basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri back in 1982 was all I needed to see to get the big picture.
SHREVEPORT, LA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Bossier City (LA)

Sitting on the Red River opposite its sister city, Shreveport, Bossier City is a community of more than 60,000. Combined with its neighbor, this is a gaming hub for the Ark-La-Tex region, with huge, Vegas-style casino resorts lining both banks of the river, interspersed with malls and top-notch family attractions.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; Jackson; Lincoln; Ouachita; Union; Webster EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees and heat index values up to 114. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south-central and southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma, and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Hilarious Shreveport Version of ‘You Know You’re Old When…’

If you grew up in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, then you know there were some things we experienced as kids that were unique to our area. Whether it was a birthday party at Hamel's Amusement Park or a trip with the family to Pancho's, there were certain places and businesses that we all knew and loved. A while back, I saw #YouKnowYoureOldWhen trending online and thought it might be fun to revisit it, Shreveport style!
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Louisiana#Nuggets#St Mamie#Kouns Ind
KTAL

14 arrested in Caddo Parish alcohol, tobacco sales sting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dozens of people are behind bars in are facing charges in an underage alcohol and tobacco sales sting in Caddo Parish. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says their Youth Services Division conducted an underage alcohol/tobacco sales operation after receiving complaints. Below is a list of the 14 people arrested and the businesses in violation.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

State offices to move into downtown Shreveport

State Sen. Robert Mills says taxpayers will save almost $50 million on this project. Ochsner says each class hold 30 kids. For business owner Matt Hill, he says it’s costing him a lot of money. Logansport bank robbery suspect arrested. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The suspect got away...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Bossier City Police on the Hunt for Retail Thief

The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the female pictured here. On 7/16/2022 the female entered to Office Depot located on Airline Dr in Bossier City. While inside the store she stole a Laptop Computer valued at $514.00. Anyone with information who...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
K945

Shreveport Area Businesses Cited for Illegal Sales

More than 30 businesses in the Shreveport area were checked by Caddo deputies for possible violation of laws on sales of alcohol and tobacco to juveniles. Several businesses were found in violation and 14 people were arrested in the sting operation. Arrests Made at These Businesses:. Triple J Travel Plaza....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Burn ban issued in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Webster Parish has become the latest in Northwest Louisiana to enact a burn ban. The burn ban issued by the Webster Parish Police Jury Monday afternoon went into effect immediately and will remain in place until conditions improve. The burn ban comes at the...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Here’s who has qualified so far in the Shreveport mayor’s race

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Candidates running for Shreveport Mayor started the qualification process Wednesday morning. Several people declared their candidacy in the mayor’s race, including a Caddo Parish Commissioner, a former city council member, a retired police officer, a sitting state senator, and an Ivy League graduate. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced his run for reelection in November.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Bossier Parish Police Jury hears update on Keep Bossier Beautiful activities

During Monday’s Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting, jurors heard an update on the progress being made around Bossier Parish by Keep Bossier Beautiful in relation to litter cleanup and beautification. Keep Bossier Beautiful Executive Director Lynn Bryan updated the Bossier Parish Police Jury. as follows:. “Since 2019 (when we...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Q&A: Myths & facts of air conditioning units

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Homeowners are working hard to find ways to get the most out of their A/C units, while worrying if the machines will last through the summer months. Ben Axsom with Southern Air Heating and Cooling joined KSLA for a Q&A on the myths and facts surrounding air conditioning.
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

8 fun things for this weekend: July 22-24

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Get ready for an exciting weekend filled with these fun things to do. Lots of local music and talent will sing all sorts of genres from Country to Rock from the 50s to the 90s. For more information, click here. Location - Many Community Theater,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Kerrigan Advisors Represents Holmes Auto Family in Sale of Shreveport, Louisiana Group of Five Dealerships

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Kerrigan Advisors, a sell-side advisor and thought partner to auto dealers nationwide, represented Shreveport, Louisiana-based Holmes Auto Family in the sale of Holmes Honda Shreveport and Holmes Honda Bossier City, among the highest volume dealerships in Louisiana, to Houston, Texas-based Community Auto Group, and Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter of Shreveport, Jaguar Land Rover Shreveport and Holmes Volvo Cars of Shreveport to Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI). The sale of the Holmes group marks the 160th dealership sale led by the Kerrigan Advisors team since its founding in 2015. Kerrigan Advisors, which focuses exclusively on sell-side representation, is the most active sell-side advisor on the highest value transactions in the auto retail industry and has advised on the sale of 17 Honda dealerships and 29 multi-dealership transactions since 2015.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy