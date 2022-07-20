Understanding Street Photography by Bryan Peterson: the human condition in all forms

(Image credit: Bryan Peterson)

Acclaimed international photographer, Bryan Peterson, has curated a new photography book titled Understanding Street Photography, offering useful tutorials covering a vast array of subject matter and insight into how images were created.

Something for every reader, this book by a global bestselling author and worldwide photography teacher can help advise on how to capture those decisive moments while expanding your vision to create those compelling compositions.

A staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has an extensive background in various elements of technology with five years of experience working as a tester and sales assistant for CeX. After completing a degree in Music Journalism, followed by obtaining a Master's degree in Photography awarded by the University of Brighton, she spends her time outside of DCW as a freelance photographer specialising in live music events and band press shots under the alias 'bethshootsbands'.