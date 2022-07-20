ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India's Wipro sees higher IT services revenue growth on strong deals pipeline

BENGALURU, July 20 (Reuters) - India's Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) on Wednesday forecast higher revenue growth from IT services on the back of a strong project pipeline, and said margins likely bottomed out after higher expenses dented June-quarter profit.

IT companies including Wipro and larger rivals Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS), Infosys (INFY.NS) and HCL Technologies (HCLT.NS) have been facing cost challenges as they seek to retain employees amid a sector-wide talent churn.

"The margins can only improve from here ... We are not seeing additional wage pressure for hiring externally. It's all good for a few quarters down the line," Wipro Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal said.

The Bengaluru-based company forecast revenue from IT services to grow at 3%-5% in the September quarter compared with a 0.5% growth in the June quarter.

IT Services operating margin for the quarter was at 15% compared with 18.8%, a year earlier.

Total quarterly expenses jumped 22.9% to 186.48 billion rupees, with voluntary IT services attrition moderating slightly to 23.3%.

Wipro said the positive impact from rupee depreciation was moderate in the June quarter as it saw cross-currency impact in Europe, a key market, with the euro and pound depreciating against the dollar.

Indian IT services companies' June-quarter earnings started on a weak note, with TCS and HCL Technologies missing their first-quarter profit estimates. read more

Wipro's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 fell 20.9% to 25.64 billion rupees ($320.54 million), compared with 32.43 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 29.5 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations rose nearly 18% to 215.29 billion rupees.

($1 = 79.9900 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

